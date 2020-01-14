Americas Identity & Access Management Market 2023 Latest Updates, Future Trends, Top Key players- Azure Active Directory, Bitium, CA Identity Suite, Centrify Identity Services, CyberArk and more…

A new market study, titled “Americas Identity & Access Management Market – Trends Analysis, Product Usability Profiles & Forecasts to 2023”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Americas Identity & Access Management Market



The americas identity & access management market to grow from USD 3,428.02 million in 2016 to USD 7,827.65 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.52%. The year 2016 has been considered as the base year, while the forecast period is up-to 2023.

The major forces driving the growth of the identity & access management market include the managing?pivileges and associating with the provisioning of services and need to safeguard organization’s system, data, and applications. However certain factors such as the to meet the compliance and standards may hinder the market growth. In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity such as the digital identity security with blackchin technology and artificial intelligence. The possible challenges for the market growth is managing digital identities and access control on clouds. But key players in the market are overcoming the challenges with continual improvement and innovation.

Based on industry, the Americas identity & access management market is studied across aerospace & defense, banking, financial services & insurance, consumer goods & retail, education, energy & utilities, government, healthcare & life sciences, information technology, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecommunication, automotive & transportation & logistics, and travel & hospitality. Based on geography, the Americas identity & access management market is studied across United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina.

The report features a competitive scenario of the identity & access management market and provides inclusive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. Key products profiled in the study are Azure Active Directory, Bitium, CA Identity Suite, Centrify Identity Services, CyberArk Privileged Account Security, IBM Cloud Identity Service, IBM Security Access Manager, IBM Security Privileged Identity Manager, Okta Identity and Access Management, OneLogin Identity Access Management Solution, Oracle Identity Manager, RSA SecurID Suite, and Salesforce Identity.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2954984-americas-identity-access-management-market-trends-analysis-product-usability-profiles

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of identity & access management market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast. We also have highlighted future trends in the identity & access management market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis of identity & access management market brings an insight on the product usability profiles of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights features & pricing, informant reviews of the key products in the market.

Reasons to Buy:

The identity & access management market research study reveals hidden insights and dynamic, which in turn helps the players in the ecosystem take better strategic decisions. The firms looking for purchasing the americas identity & access management market research report could look for following prospects on their way to better understand the market that can aid further decision making and possibly identify the best opportunities to exploit.

– Evaluate the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the report and analyze the identity & access management market penetration with respect to industries and geographies.

– Evaluate the key vendors in the identity & access management market in terms of products satisfaction and business strategy. This helps identify consumer preferences and understand its current position in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix.

– Evaluates the key vendors and deeply analyze competitive landscape, revenue pockets, market trends, growth prospects, pain points, drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities of the identity & access management market.



Table of Content:

1. Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency & Pricing

1.6 Stakeholders

2. Research & Forecasting

2.1 Research Methodology

2.1.1 Research Instruments

2.1.1.1 Secondary Instrument

2.1.1.2 Primary Instrument

2.1.2 Research Approaches

2.1.2.1 Bottom-up Approach

2.1.2.2 Top-down Approach

2.1.3 Research Reliability & Validity

2.1.4 Research Assumptions

2.2 Forecasting Methodology

2.2.1 Methodology for Market Estimation & Forecasting

2.2.2 Significance and Importance of the Market Estimation & Forecasting

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insight

4.1 Market Connectivity

4.2 Market Data Feed

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Managing pivileges and associating with the provisioning of services

4.3.1.2 Need to safeguard organization’s system, data, and applications

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 To meet the compliance and standards

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Digital identity security with Blackchin technology and Artificial Intelligence

4.3.4 Challenges

4.3.4.1 Managing digital identities and access control on clouds

5. Americas Identity & Access Management Market, by Industry

5.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.2 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.3 Consumer Goods & Retail

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.4 Education

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.5 Energy & Utilities

5.5.1 Overview

5.5.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.6 Government

5.6.1 Overview

5.6.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.7 Healthcare & Life Sciences

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.8 Information Technology

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.9 Manufacturing

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.10 Media & Entertainment

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.11 Telecommunication

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.12 Automotive & Transportation & Logistics

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

5.13 Travel & Hospitality

5.13.1 Overview

5.13.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

6. Americas Identity & Access Management Market, by Geography

6.1 United States

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

6.2 Brazil

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

6.3 Canada

6.3.1 Overview

6.3.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

6.4 Mexico

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

6.5 Argentina

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Market Sizing & Forecasting

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix

7.1.1 Business Strategy

7.1.2 Product Satisfaction

7.2 Competitive Product Features Matrix

7.2 Competitive News Feed Analysis

8. Product Usability Profiles

8.1 Azure Active Directory

8.2 Bitium

8.3 CA Identity Suite

8.4 Centrify Identity Services

8.5 CyberArk Privileged Account Security

8.6 IBM Cloud Identity Service

8.7 IBM Security Access Manager

8.8 IBM Security Privileged Identity Manager

8.9 Okta Identity and Access Management

8.10 OneLogin Identity Access Management Solution

8.11 Oracle Identity Manager

8.12 RSA SecurID Suite

8.13 Salesforce Identity

9. Appendix



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2954984-americas-identity-access-management-market-trends-analysis-product-usability-profiles

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)