American Express: Fintech Ecosystem

American Express has established an investment arm and a tech lab to explore and support early stage start-ups and young talent with disruptive digital payment ideas. American Express’ focus is on commerce and payment technologies in order to expand its portfolio of solutions.

American Express has also participated in multiple consortium investments to enhance its security capabilities and the services offered to its customers. American Express also made several acquisitions to strengthen its portfolio of security solutions offered to corporate customers, and to offer advanced concierge services to its card holders.

American Express has developed various payment and authentication solutions leveraging biometrics, QR codes, and machine learning technologies. It is also making plays in analytics to help its customers access advanced lending and insurance services.

– Since 2011, the company has made 53 fintech investments, of which consortium investments accounted for around 90%.

– Since 2016, American Express launched two chatbots built on artificial intelligence and voice-driven capabilities.

– American Express, in partnership with FinTech Innovation Lab, has participated in seven accelerator programs and has mentored more than 35 fintech companies, since 2011.

Table of Contents

1. Key Facts

2. Fintech Strategy

a) Product Launches

a) Investment Division

a) Accelerator Programs

a) Partnerships

a) Acquisitions

3. Investor, Partner, & Acquirer Network Map

4. Innovation Initiatives

5. Appendix

