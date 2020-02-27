Ambulatory Surgical & Emergency Center Services Market Estimated to Expand at a 13.0% CAGR through 2020

The market report, titled “Europe Ambulatory Surgical & Emergency Center Services Market: – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020”, states that the rising geriatric population in Europe, resulting in increasing demand for regular medical assistance for hernia, cataract, and other age-related diseases, is the key factor driving this market. Ambulatory surgical services are also gaining popularity among patients on account of their cost-efficiency, supporting the market’s growth to a significant extent.

The Europe market for ambulatory surgical and emergency center services has been analyzed on the basis of the type of surgical procedures in this research study. The markets for gastrointestinal surgeries, ophthalmological surgeries, orthopedics surgeries, dermatology surgeries, ear, nose, and throat (ENT) surgeries, urological surgeries, obstetrics surgeries, vascular surgeries, general surgical procedures, pulmonary surgeries, and pain management are the key segments of this market.

Among these, the orthopedic surgeries segment has been dominating the ambulatory surgical and emergency center services market in Europe. The high cost of orthopedic surgeries and increasing incidence of arthroscopic procedures have been stimulating the market’s growth significantly. However, the ophthalmological surgeries segment is likely to register the highest growth over the forecast period. The increasing patient pool suffering from cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and other eye-related conditions are the key driving forces behind the exceptional growth of this segment, notes the research study.

According to the research report, the Europe market for ambulatory surgical and emergency center services is spread across the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and the Rest of Europe. The U.K. dominated the overall market in 2013.

Various initiatives by the U.K. government as well as several medical bodies promoting ambulatory services has boosted the ambulatory surgical and emergency center services market in the nation. However, the Rest of Europe market is projected occupy the leading position by the end of the forecast period, owing to the soaring number of ambulatory surgeries performed in this region, says the research study.

Terveystalo Healthcare Oyj, Symbion Inc., Surgery Partners, Nueterra, Medical Facilities Corp., LCA – Vision Inc., IntegraMed America Inc., Healthway Medical Group, Eifelhöhen Klinik AG, Community Health Systems Inc., and AmSurg Corp. are the major companies operating in the ambulatory and emergency center services market in Europe, states the market report.