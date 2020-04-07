Ambulatory EHR Market Overview and Forecast by “All scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., GE Healthcare and Athena health, Inc.” Key Players from 2019 to 2024

New Study on Ambulatory EHR Market Report – Application Covered are Practice Management, Patient Management, e-prescribing, Referral Management, Population Health Management, Decision Support and Health Analytics.

Report provides key statistics on the market status of the Ambulatory EHR manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2024 global and Chinese Ambulatory EHR market covering all important parameters. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

Ambulatory EHR market expected to reach USD 5.20 billion by 2021 from USD 3.92 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.8% during forecast period. Major drivers for market include government support for adoption of HCIT, growing usage of EHR solutions, & need to curtail healthcare costs. Primary interviews with key opinion leaders were also used to determine percentage shares of each subsegment & relative differences in growth rates.

Ambulatory EHR market report provides an overall understanding of market. In this report, market segmented on basis of application, delivery mode, practice size, end user, and region. Based on application, market is divided into practice management, patient management, e-prescribing, referral management, population health management, decision support, and health analytics.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2019 market shares for each company. The report then estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Ambulatory EHR industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

Geographic ambulatory EHR market analysis reveals North America accounted for largest share of the market in 2016, owing to federal mandates, increasing geriatric population, collaboration between stakeholders, the need to curtail healthcare costs, payment deductions driving adoption of EHR, conferences and workshops to raise awareness in the U.S., growing efforts to enhance healthcare delivery, and the adoption of digital recordkeeping in Canada.

Asia-Pacific is projected to have highest growth rate in forecast period. Factors such as Japan’s favorable outlook for HCIT, investments & reforms to modernize China’s healthcare infrastructure, digital healthcare scenario in India, & implementation of e-Health in Australia are likely to boost market growth in the region.

Ambulatory EHR market players are include Cerner Corporation (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), All scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), eClinical Works (U.S.), Athena health, Inc. (U.S.), Next Gen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.), eMDs, Inc. (U.S.), Practice Fusion, Inc. (U.S.), Amazing Charts, LLC (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.S.), and Greenway Health, LLC (U.S.).

Ambulatory EHR market witnesses high competitive intensity, as there are several big and many small firms with similar product offerings. These companies adopt various strategies (new product launches; expansions; and agreements, collaborations, and partnerships) to increase their market shares and establish a strong foothold in the global market.

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, Sales and Marketing Directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the ambulatory EHR marketplace.

By Company Type: Tier 1: 50%, Tier 2: 42%, Tier 3: 8%

By Designation: Director Level: 58%, C-level: 25%, Others: 17%

By Region: North America: 51.9%, Europe: 32.6%, APAC: 10.5%, RoW: 5.0%

Factors in ambulatory EHR market are such as collaborations between stakeholders, need to curtail escalating healthcare costs in U.S., digital health measures, and continuous support in form of grants in Canada have contributed to large share of North America in ambulatory EHR market.

