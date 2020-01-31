Ambulatory EHR Market Is Change The Look Of Healthcare IT Industry – P&S Intelligence

The ambulatory EHR market size is projected to reach $6.0 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2018-2023. The high growth is expected due to the increasing government initiatives for the adoption of EHR systems, rising adoption of healthcare intranet technologies (HCIT), rising usage of EHR solutions, and need to reduce the overall healthcare cost.
Due to the development of cloud-based ambulatory EHR solutions, it is possible to keep data safe, secure and fully accessible regardless of time or network traffic. Cloud based solutions require less capital investment, demand fewer IT resources, take up less space, and update automatically, resulting in significant cost savings for clinics without requiring extra time and staff to support bulky hardware installations. The implementation of EHR systems is simpler as it runs on the web instead of computer that means there is no requirement of any software or hardware. Also, cloud-based solutions do not require any hardware installation or software licenses, therefore the implementation cost is very less. Cloud-based EHR solutions require HIPAA compliance through data centers with bank-level security and high-level encryption methods that render data unreadable. Due to several advantages offered by cloud based ambulatory EHR, demand of cloud based ambulatory EHR is increasing. The increasing demand of cloud-based solution is likely to create opportunities for the players in the ambulatory EHR market to develop more advanced solutions.
Some of the key players operating in the ambulatory EHR market include General Electric Company, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Quality Systems, Inc., eMDs Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Greenway Health, LLC.
GLOBAL AMBULATORY EHR MARKET SEGMENTATION
By delivery mode
- Cloud-based solution
- On-premise solution
By practice size
- Large practices
- Small-to-medium-sized practices
- Solo practices
By application
- Practice management
- Patient management
- E-prescribing
- Referral management
- Population health management
- Decision support
- Health analytics
By end user
- Hospital owned ambulatory centers
- Independent centers
By region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia – Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- Rest of Asia – Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
