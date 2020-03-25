Amaranth Oil Market– AMR Amaranth a.s, Proderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd., RusOliva

With this report, a strong organization can be built which can make better decisions for a successful business. Amaranth oil market research report is very crucial in several ways for business growth and to thrive in the market. It also provides the list of major competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the Chemical and Materials industry. It enables clients to take strategic decisions and accomplish growth objectives. So, gain thorough analysis of the market structure and forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market with this outstanding market report.

Global Amaranth oil market is expected to reach USD 920.14 million by 2025, from USD 680.45 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 13.8 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Amaranth Oil Market, By Type (Cold Pressed, SFE, Organic Solvent), By Application (Cosmetic & Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Food Supplements, Fragrance), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Complete report on Global Amaranth Oil Market Research Report 2017-2024 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Amaranth Oil Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the amaranth oil market in the next 8 years. Amarnath oil is defined as pure light colored liquid which is been purified at low temperature and contains fatty, oleic, linoleic and palmitic acid. In Greek, amaranth oil is well defined as “never fading flower”. It is a mixer of grains and leaves. Amarnath oil is also called amaranth seed oil because it is extracted from two seed species one is cruentus and hypochondriacs. Key uses of this oil comprise manufacturing lubricants, pharmaceuticals, rubber chemicals, aromatics foods, cosmetics, shampoos and surface active agents. For cosmetic product it helps in reducing skin ageing, wrinkles, skin smoothing, skin whitening and more. Amaranth grain and leaves contain large number of protein and different cereal grains. Around 5000 to 6000 years ago, ancient beauty secret “amaranth oil” is first grown by Aztecs. In 2017, India’s GAIA had launched new product “Crunchy Muesli Amaranth” a nutritiously satisfying meal-in-a-bowl that is not only time-friendly but also saves you from potentially eating something fattening throughout the day and it is a perfect breakfast for the health-conscious people. It contain lots of fibre, protein and anti-oxidants, this wholesome power-food is a mix of healthy multi-grains like rolled oats, wheat and corn flakes, along with almonds, raisins, millet and assorted seeds of amaranth, pumpkin and sesame.

Top Key Players:

Amaranth Bio Company

AMR Amaranth a.s

Proderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

RusOliva

Flavex Naturextracte GmbH

South Bohemian Agency

Nu-World Foods

Nans Products

IREL

spol S.r.o

Flavekotrade s.r.o

Lybrate, Inc

Rusmarket

DK MASS S.r.o.

among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Drivers:

Increase in nutrition value

Temperature flexibility

Skin identical nature

Growth of pharmaceuticals and cosmetic & personal care segment

Restraints:

Ability to lower insulin

People suffering from hypoglycaemia are advised to regulate the intake carefully or avoid eating the grain totally.

Market Segmentations:

Global Amaranth Oil Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Type, the global amaranth oil market is segmented into cold pressed, SFE, organic solvent others

On the basis of Application, the global amaranth oil market is segmented into cosmetic & personal care, pharmaceutical, food supplements, fragrance and others

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Amaranth Oil Market

The global amaranth oil market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of amaranth oil market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

