Alzheimer’s Drugs Market to Attain a Value of US$6.4 bn by the End of the Forecast Period of 2017 to 2025

Global Alzheimer’s Drugs Market: Overview

The key driving factor for the development of the global Alzheimer’s drug market is the increasing prevalence of the disease in the developed countries in the West. Numerous neurodegenerative disease have become increasingly prevalent in the countries such as the U.S. in the past few years, leading to a steady support from the government to develop drug for treatment. This has thus resulted in a highly favorable market conditions for the drug manufacturers of the Alzheimer’s disease and consequently driving the growth of the market in the region. Also there is an increasing awareness among people about treatment of the Alzheimer’s disease which has further contributed in the driving the growth of the global market.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/alzheimers-drugs-market.html

The global Alzheimer’s drugs market stood at an overall valuation of US$3.6 bn in the years 2017. This valuation is estimated to reach to a figure of US$6.4 bn by the end of the given forecast period of 2017 to 2025. This growth in the overall market valuation is expected to be achieved at a steady growth CAGR of 7.5% over the course of the given forecast period.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1245

Memantine Segment to Remain Key Class Type Owing to Limited Number of Drugs in Global Alzheimer’s Drug Market

The global market for Alzheimer’s drug can be segmented depending on the class type of the drug, distribution channel, and regional segmentation. Depending on the drug class, the Alzheimer’s drug market can be further segmented into memantine, cholinergic, and combined drugs. Memantine drug type dominated the global market for Alzheimer’s disease in the year 2016 owing to large scale expiry of patents of major products and a restricted number of drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease. This segment of memantine drug is expected to dominate the market in the coming years of the forecast period. The cholinergic segment is also expected to contribute largely to the overall market share of the global market for Alzheimer’s drug and is projected to expand at a healthy growth rate over the forecast period because of the limited availability of the productive drug classes across the globe. The sales of combine drug class increased in the year 2016 when compared to its past record, and is expected to grow at a significant pace over the course of the given forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1245

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com