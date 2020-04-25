Alzheimer’s Disease (Memory Loss) | Treatments, Cause, Symptoms, Prevention and Anlaysis

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Alzheimer Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

High prevalence of Alzheimer’s, which accounts for cause of 60- 70% dementia worldwide has necessitated advanced diagnosis and therapeutics for the former. Clinically, Alzheimer’s involves accumulation and hardening of protein fragments in the brain, which further form insoluble plaques. These plaque obstruct transmission of electrical and chemical signals from neurons, thereby leading to malfunction of the brain. This has encouraged diagnosis and therapeutics for Alzheimer’s, which in turn benefits Alzheimer’s market.

Alzheimers is a neurodegenerative progressive disease. Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia whichludes a broad group of brain diseasessuch as problems with memorythinkingand behavior for the long term. It is a type of dementia and near about 60-70% of Alzheimer’s disease is the cause of dementia. Many researchers consider anrease in the level of protein amyloid in the brain is one of the causes of Alzheimer disease.

Older age is the prominent cause of Alzheimer’swhereas there are also some genetic and some other causes of Alzheimer diseases. The exact cause of Alzheimers disease is still unknown.

In 2018, the global Alzheimer market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Alzheimer status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Alzheimer development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allergan

Eisai

Novartis

Daiichi Sankyo

Merz Pharma

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Lundbeck

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cholinergic

Memantine

Combined Drug

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Sales

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Alzheimer status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Alzheimer development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

