Aluminum Welding Wire Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

A welding wire is a slim metallic rod that is ignited to generate a heated arc for the purpose of fusing metal pieces together (welding) by rendering the wire soft via hammering or compressing under an applied heat source.

The global aluminum welding wire industry has a high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America and Europe. At present, ESAB is the world leader, holding 23%% of market share in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aluminum Welding Wire market will register a CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2024, from US$ million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aluminum Welding Wire business, shared in Chapter 3.

Lincoln Electric

ALCOTEC

Hobart

Miller

ESAB

BOC (Linde)

ELGA

Safra

MAXAL

Luvata

NEXAL

Bridge Welding Materials

Luhan

Huaheng Aluminum Welding Wire

Chuanwang Welding Consumables

Xueyin Aluminum

Dongyuehengxing

1.0 Kg Per Plate

2.0 Kg Per Plate

5.0 Kg Per Plate

Transformers and Reactors

Refrigerator and Air Conditioning

Motor

Other

