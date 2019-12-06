Aluminum Trusses Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Aluminum Trusses Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aluminum Trusses market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 930.3 million by 2024, from US$ 826.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aluminum Trusses business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aluminum Trusses market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Aluminum Trusses value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Global Truss

Peroni S.p.a.

Eurotruss

Prolyte Group

Milos (Area Four Industries)

James Thomas Engineering (Area Four Industries)

Truss UK

TOMCAT (Area Four Industries)

Truss Aluminium Factory a.s. (TAF)

LITEC (Area Four Industries)

TAMBÈ CEMS

Lumex

Vusa Truss Systems

Xtreme Structures and Fabrication

Alutek

Interal T.C

GuangZhou Dragon Performance Equipment

Kordz, Inc

Metalworx

Jiangsu Shizhan Group

Nine Trust

Guangzhou Shinestage Technonlogies

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ladder Truss

Triangular Truss

Square Truss

Circular & Oval Truss

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Entertainment Industry

Exhibition Industry

Others

