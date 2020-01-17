Aluminum Tag and Label Market Are Expected to Create Lucrative Market Opportunities for Key Players|Horizons, Inc.Metalcraft, Inc.Ruihe Tags and Labels FactoryPanduit Corp.

Owing to high wearing and low maintenance, aluminum tag and label is used to labeling for industrial equipment as assets plates. Low cost, high printability, and finishing are key features of aluminum tag and label which stands it unique from other metal tags and labels. Aluminum tag and label are available in two forms on the basis of thickness and applications such as foil and rigid label. Generally, foiled aluminum tag and label is an adhesive type and most preferred as tracking, identification, safety and caution label. Data matrix and QR code are commonly used techniques used for coding the aluminum tag and label. Aluminum tag and label is applied on widespread applications, such as for identifying, branding equipment and marking information, such as load limits, machine tolerance, operating instructions, rating, and safety information.

OEM Is Anticipated to Be Most Prominent End-User for Aluminum Tag and Label Market

The global demand for aluminum tag and label majorly depends upon the growth of the manufacturing sector. The ability of aluminum tag and label to withstand in extreme conditions for an extended period is attracting end-users to use labels for motors and equipment. Caution and safety labels for control panels are made up of aluminum as a result of its high durability and high printability.

Smart Aluminum Tag and Label Are Expected to Create Lucrative Market Opportunities for Key Players

Aluminum tag and label with the integration of RFID technology is anticipated to develop new market opportunities owing to an efficient tracking system for equipment in transportation and operations. The United States-based manufacturer of metal labels, Metal Kraft Inc. developed RFID enabled aluminum tag and label for industrial applications. Rising demand for RFID enabled aluminum tag and label is expected to show design level development among key players from North America and Europe.

Global Aluminum Tag and Label Market: Regional Analysis

In the global aluminum tag and label market, Europe is estimated to hold the largest market share closely followed by North America. Extensive OEM and machines manufacturing and exporting by European key manufacturers are anticipated to be responsible factors in the growth of aluminum tag and label market. Due to stringent regulations for labeling in industrial and electrical equipment from the United States, North American aluminum tag and label market is projected to witness fast-paced growth in the next five years. China and India are estimated to witness lucrative growth in the manufacturing sector, which tends to increase the demand for industrial tags and labels. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be the most promising marketplace for global key players of aluminum tag and label market. Latin America and Middle East and Africa are expected to witness sluggish growth in the global aluminum tag and label market.

Global Aluminum Tag and Label Market: Segmentation

The global aluminum tag and label market is segmented by thickness, product type, attachment, and applications.

On the basis of thickness, the global aluminum tag and label market has been segmented into:

Up to 0.20 mm

21 to 0.5 mm

Above 0.5 mm

On the basis of product type, the global aluminum tag and label market has been segmented into:

Foil Anodized Aluminum Tag and Label

Rigid Anodized Aluminum Tag and Label

On the basis of attachment, the global aluminum tag and label market has been segmented into:

Pressure-sensitive Adhesive

Mechanical Attachment / Holes

On the basis of applications, the global aluminum tag and label market has been segmented into:

Machine or Engines

Legend Plates

Asset Plates for Equipment

Wall and Door Plates

Locker and Key Tags

Motor Controls

Identification Tags

Valve Tags for Pipes

Others

Global Aluminum Tag and Label Market: Key Players

Following are key players operating in the global aluminum tag and label market are as follows:

Horizons, Inc.

Metalcraft, Inc.

Ruihe Tags and Labels Factory

Panduit Corp.

Southern United Ltd.

Data Graphics Inc.

Hue-Tone Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd.

Industrial Labels and Nameplates Limited

Permark Industries Ltd.

LINTEC Corporation

Pannier Corporation

The aluminum tag and label market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The aluminum tag and label market report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on aluminum tag and label market segments and geographies.

The global aluminum tag and label market has been divided into seven regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

