Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Growth Rate, Future Scope, Analysis, Business Development And CAGR To 2023

Aluminum Foil Packaging Market, By Packaging Type (Rigid and Flexible), By Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others) By End-User (Bags & Pouches, Wraps & Rolls, Blisters, Laminated Tubes, and Trays) and by Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

The global aluminum foil packaging market is a progressing market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The growth of aluminum foil packaging market is influenced by long-term air quality and climate goals. Some of the key drivers for aluminum foil packaging market are significant growth in packaging industries, coupled with innovative packaging and excellent barrier properties. The market demand for aluminum foil packaging will continue to grow due to lightweight, flexibility, durability, and the superior barrier properties of aluminum than plastic and glass. Lightweight packaging is becoming increasingly popular among the consumers as it helps in the significant reduction of transportation and carriage costs, leading to increased profits. Moreover, the high perception of sustainable packaging, among end-users, plays an important role in the growth of the aluminum foil packaging market.

The Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market is expected to grow at 4.5% CAGR.

Key Players

The key players of global aluminum foil packaging market includes Amcor Ltd. (Australia), China Hongqiao Group Limited (China), United Company RUSAL Plc. (Russia), Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd (India), Alufoil Products Pvt. Ltd. (India), Nicholl Food Packaging (U.K.), Wyda Packaging (Pty) LTD (South Africa), Penny Plate, LLC (U.S.), Alcoa Corporation (U.S.), Novelis Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Market Research Analysis

The development of new and diversified technologies creates exciting opportunities within the packaging industry. Growing emphasis on consumer convenience and eco-friendly packaging as well as market expansion in emerging economies, provide new opportunities in the aluminum foil packaging market. High competition from substitute products, and lack of proper recycling processes in a number of countries, might restrain the market growth. The rapid growth of the cosmetics and toiletries market in the developing countries, is an attractive investment opportunity in the global aluminum foil packaging market.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Aluminum Foil Packaging market by its product and region.

By Packaging Type

Rigid

Flexible

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

By End-user

Bags & Pouches

Wraps & Rolls

Blisters

Laminated Tubes

Trays

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

