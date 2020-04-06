Aluminum Curtain Wall Market – Overview and Scope 2019 to 2025

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the Aluminum Curtain Wall market is anticipated to reach over USD 55.3 billion by 2026. In 2017, the unitized curtain wall segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

Several stringent energy consumption regulations passed by governments worldwide have boosted the adoption of aluminum curtain walls across the globe. Growing concerns regarding environment, increasing trend towards energy efficient buildings, and moisture management required in commercial buildings further support the growth of this market. Additionally, the increasing acceptance of green buildings and reducing operation costs would boost market growth during the forecast period. Other factors supporting market growth include supportive government regulations, increasing awareness, and technological advancements. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with research and development further boost the market growth.

The demand for aluminum curtain walls has increased over the years owing to increasing energy concerns, and environment consciousness across the globe. The lower operation costs, installation costs, energy efficiency, and high quality are features offered by aluminum curtain walls, which has increased its adoption. Limited awareness among consumers has limited the adoption of these curtain wall systems in the past. However, with significant government initiatives and substantial investments, the adoption of aluminum curtain walls has accelerated significantly.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand of aluminum curtain wall in the region is owing to increasing trends of energy efficient buildings, and rising environmental concerns. Public structures commercial buildings are adopting aluminum curtain walls owing to stringent government regulations regarding energy usage, and the need to reduce operation costs. Numerous key players have adopted partnership and expansion strategies to increase their market share in aluminum curtain wall markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

