Aluminum Containers Market: Key Players | Novelis Inc. Pactiv LLC Trinidad Benham Corporation Velcro Group

Aluminum Containers Market: Overview

Aluminum is the most widely used nonferrous metal which is majorly used in the packaging material. Aluminum containers are manufactured from heavy-duty aluminum because of its robust nature and ability to carry heavy food items. Aluminum containers are lightweight and cost-effective, therefore they find wide acceptance in various end-use industries which include food service, bakery & confectionery, food packers/ processors and among others. Growth inclination of the customer towards the aluminum containers is the key factor driving the growth of the global aluminum containers market Aluminum containers can be used in all types of the oven which include microwave, conventional, convection, and broiler. Overall the global outlook of aluminum containers is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Aluminum Containers Market: Dynamics

There has been a dynamic shift in the consumer consumption pattern in the food & beverage sector. Consumer inclination towards ready to eat food is increasing owing to changing lifestyles and growing disposable incomes, especially in the emerging economies across the globe has witnessed an increase in the sales of the global aluminum containers market. Foodservice operators & online food service outlets offers various services such as ‘takeaway’ and ‘drive through’ to cater the growing number of on the go consumers has resulted in the increase in the sales of the aluminum containers. Increase in usage of aluminum containers for packaging in food service industry, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for aluminum containers market during the forecast period. One of the key factors that increase the preference towards the aluminum containers for packaging is extended shelf life of products. Aluminum containers score very high in barrier properties. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the global aluminum containers market. Despite the positive factors, there are certain factors which hinder the growth of the global aluminum containers market. Strict government regulation regarding the recyclability of aluminum may hinder the growth of the global aluminum containers market. Aluminum containers can react with the food, by leaching process which is considered as unsafe. Increasing awareness among the consumers related to health issues associated with the aluminum containers might hamper the growth of the global aluminum containers market.

Aluminum Containers Market: Segmentation

The global aluminum containers market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of capacity, the market has been segmented as:

Up to 50 ml

50 ml – 200 ml

200 ml – 400 ml

400 ml and above

On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented as:

Compartmental

Non- Compartmental

On the basis of end use, the market has been segmented as:

Food Services

Bakery & Confectionery

Food Packers/ Processors

Retail & Supermarkets

Others (Medical, Electronics, etc.)

Aluminum Containers Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region aluminum containers market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa (MEA) & Japan. Compared to other regions, APEJ region is expected to dominate the global aluminum containers market over the forecast period. Growing inclination towards convenience packaging solutions in food & beverage packaging is expected to drive the global aluminum containers market. North America and Europe region is expected to enhance the sales of the aluminum containers during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) aluminum containers market is expected to witness inclusive growth owing to rising urbanization coupled with growing disposable income which is anticipated to contribute towards the growing demand of the market, during the forecast period. Overall the global aluminum containers is expected to register healthy growth, during the forecast period.

Aluminum Containers Market: Key Players

Few of the leading players operating in the global aluminum containers market are –

Novelis Inc.

Pactiv LLC

Trinidad Benham Corporation

Velcro Group

TetraPak

Comital Group

Carcano Antonio S.p.A

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle east & Africa

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

