Aluminum Conductors Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2018 – 2026

Aluminum Conductors Market: Overview

Aluminum conductors are used to transmit electricity across the grid. Copper and aluminum have been used to transmit electricity from the point of generation to the point of consumption. Aluminum conductors are used to transfer electricity by overhead power lines. There can be several conductor wires, usually without insulation, used to transmit power. Aluminum conductors are suspended above the ground via pylons or towers. Several small wires are coiled around each other which collectively create a conductor. The diameter of these conductors vary depending upon the electricity that needs to be transferred. Copper is a superior conductor of electricity as compared to aluminum. The relative conductivity of aluminum to copper is only 61% on volume basis. However, based on weight, aluminum can conduct twice i.e. 200% more electricity than copper. Therefore, when it comes to transferring large amounts of electricity, aluminum is an economical alternative. Aluminum weighs 30% as that of equal volume of copper. Aluminum conductors more preferred, as these significantly reduces construction cost of pylons due to lower strength required. Aluminum has low density, the sag created by its own weight is lesser and hence, the distance between two pylons can be extended. These factors make aluminum conductors a preferred choice for electricity transfer.

Aluminum Conductors Market: Drivers & Restraints

Rising electrification rate in developing economies such as India and China is a key driver for the aluminum conductors market. The extension of existing electricity grid to supply large amounts of electricity is propelling the demand for aluminum across the world. Increase in industrialization and urbanization also drives the demand for aluminum conductors across the globe. Another key driver for the aluminum conductor market is the demand for replacement of old electricity grids. Earlier, aluminum conductors with steel cores were used to strengthen conductor wires; however, over the last few years, these steel cores have undergone severe corrosion and need replacements. This is driving demand for aluminum conductors market. Furthermore, developed nations in Europe are focusing on converting their overhead electricity grids to underground grids. This is projected to increase the demand for aluminum conductors market in the near future.

Aluminum Conductors Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the global aluminum conductors market can be segmented into all aluminum conductor (AAC), all aluminum alloy conductor (AAAC), aluminum conductor steel reinforced (ACSR), aluminum conductor aluminum-alloy reinforced (ACAR), and others. AAAC conductors is a leading segment of the aluminum conductors market in several regions. In terms of transmission type, the aluminum conductors market can be bifurcated into underground and overhead. Currently, the aluminum conductors market share of the overhead segment is substantial. However, the share of the underground segment is anticipated increase during the forecast period. Based on current rating, the aluminum conductors market can be divided into up to 200A, 201A to 750A, and 751A and above.

Aluminum Conductors Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global aluminum conductors market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a major region of the aluminum conductors market, followed by North America. Demand for aluminum conductors is high in new installations in Asia Pacific due to the rise in electrification and urbanization. However, aluminum conductors are extensively used as replacements in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, and the U.K.

Aluminum Conductors Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global aluminum conductors market include Kaiser Aluminium, Baotou Aluminium (Group) Co., Ltd., UC Rusal, Southwire Company, LLC, Southern Cable, and Ducab Aluminium Company.

