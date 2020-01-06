Aluminum Cladding Panel Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Aluminum Cladding Panel Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aluminum Cladding Panel market will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5842.2 million by 2025, from $ 5231 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aluminum Cladding Panel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Aluminum Cladding Panel market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Aluminum Cladding Panel value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Arconic

HuaYuan

3A Composites

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Jyi Shyang

Mulk Holdings

Seven

Yaret

Goodsense

CCJX

Genify

LiTai

HongTai

Likeair

Pivot

Walltes Decorative Material

Taizhou Vbang

Multipanel

Alstrong

Market Segment by Type, covers

Anti-Fire

Anti-Bacteria

Antistatic

Common Panel

In 2018, anti-fire accounted for a major share of 43% the global aluminum cladding panel market in 2018.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Building Curtain Wall

Interior Decoration

Other Industry

In aluminum cladding panel market, the building curtain wall holds an important share in terms of applications, and it is expected to reach a volume of 252.3 (M Sq.m) by 2025.

