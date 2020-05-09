Aluminum-Air Battery Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024

Aluminum-Air Battery is a kind of chemical battery that uses aluminum as negative electrode and oxygen as positive electrode.

Although the aluminum-air battery has been known for over half a century, it is still in laboratory stage, except few applications in emergency lighting.

In western countries, aluminum-air battery research is mainly on the usage of electric vehicles. However, the inconvenience and the low power are the main barriers for its extend. For now, aluminum-air battery is more likely used as an auxiliary battery to provide power when the main power is gone.

In China, aluminum-air battery research is focused on emergency lighting and base station. And there are 2 companies having put it into commercial production.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aluminum-Air Battery market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aluminum-Air Battery market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Phinergy

Alcoa

Fuji-pigment

Renault-Nissan

ACTXE

Zhongke Metal

JOINWORLD

ANYUAN

China Dynamics

Geely

Mingtai

Super New Power

This study considers the Aluminum-Air Battery value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Lead-acid batteries

Ni-Cd

MH-Ni

Zn-Air Battery

Lithium-ion Battery

Aluminum-air Battery

Segmentation by application:

Military

Civil

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Aluminum-Air Battery consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Aluminum-Air Battery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aluminum-Air Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aluminum-Air Battery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Aluminum-Air Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

