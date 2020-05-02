Aluminium Phosphide Market Global Manufacturers Analysis with 2024 Forecasts – Degesch, Agrosynth Chemicals, Royal Agro Organic, Sandhya, Jiangsu Shuangling, Shenyang Harvest, Shengcheng Chemical and Others

Aluminium phosphide (aluminum phosphide) is a highly toxic inorganic compound with the chemical formula AlP used as a fumigant. In this report, we statistics the amount of aluminium phosphide powder, aluminium phosphide tablet and aluminium phosphide pellet.

Aluminium phosphide (aluminum phosphide) is a highly toxic inorganic compound. It is mainly used as fumigant with 56% purity. It can also be used in semiconductor industry.

In the past few years, many accidents had occurred due to improper use of aluminum phosphide. Government in China had stopped approving the establishment of new plant of aluminum phosphide and gradually banned the usage of this highly toxic pesticide. So, aluminum phosphide market in China is not that bright. While before new alternatives of aluminum phosphide is developed, demand for this product will keep stable.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aluminium Phosphide market will register a -0.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 170 million by 2024, from US$ 170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aluminium Phosphide business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Aluminium Phosphide Market Players

Degesch

Agrosynth Chemicals

Royal Agro Organic

Sandhya

Jiangsu Shuangling

Shenyang Harvest

Shengcheng Chemical

Ocean Agricultural

Hongfa Chemical

Yongfeng Chemical

ORICO

Shengpeng Technology

Kenvos

Longkou City Chemical

Anhui Shengli

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Aluminium Phosphide consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Aluminium Phosphide market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Aluminium Phosphide manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Aluminium Phosphide with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Aluminium Phosphide submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Aluminium Phosphide value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Aluminium phosphide powder

Aluminium phosphide tablet

Aluminium phosphide pellet

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Warehouse Fumigation

Trees Fumigation

Others

Global Aluminium Phosphide Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

