Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) Market Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2025

Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Aluminum fluoride (AlF3) is a white powder, which is mainly used as an additive for the production of primary Aluminum metal.

It essentially lowers the melting point of the alumina feed and together with cryolite; it increases the electrolyte’s conductivity of the solution, reducing the electric power consumption. Aluminum fluoride is also used as catalyst of organic synthesis and materials of synthetic cryolite.

The production of Aluminum is the largest application of aluminum fluoride. As essential additives, nearly 20 kg aluminum fluoride is required for the production of 1 MT Aluminum.

Market competition is intense. Do-Fluoride, Hunan Nonferrous, Fluorsid and Hongyuan Chemical are the leaders of the industry. With the stricter environment protect policies, many factories from China facing the risk of stopping production and technology improvement.

On the other hand, due to the higher price, some Europe Companies like UC RUSAL are also planning to build new production line.

Global Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) market size will increase to 1710 Million US$ by 2025, from 1550 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride).

This report researches the worldwide Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Do-Fluoride

Hunan Nonferrous

Fluorsid

Hongyuan Chemical

Rio Tinto Alcan

Gulf Fluor

Shandong Zhaohe

Mexichem

PhosAgro

I.C.F

Jinyang Hi-tech

Henan Weilai

Henan Shaoxing

Lifosa

Tanfac

Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) Breakdown Data by Type

Dry AlF3

Anhydrous AlF3

Wet AlF3

Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) Breakdown Data by Application

Aluminum Industry

Ceramic Industry

Others

Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Aluminium Fluoride (Aluminum Fluoride) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

