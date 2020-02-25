Aluminium Composite Panels Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2028 | Future Market Insights

Aluminium Composite Panels (ACP) are flat panels made of two aluminum-based alloy sheets, bonded with a core material to form a composite. Protective films are used to cover various levels of panel layers and the front side is generally given a Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) coating. Aluminium composite panels are environment-friendly materials widely used in the construction industry for cladding and insulation purposes in commercial buildings, including airports, food & beverages shops and residential premises. They are also extensively used in the advertising industry as substitutes for heavier and expensive substrate options. The recent ban on import of polyethylene (PE) core in countries such as the U.S. and Germany is proving to be a major threat for market participants. However, the market will continue to grow with the development of non-combustible fire retardant cores such as mineral fiber based products. Another major challenge for participants is the high price of repairs and raw materials.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6544

Reasons for Covering this Title

Ongoing research efforts in the industry for the development of cladding products and to invent new technologies have resulted in the development of better core material options that comply with fire and building regulation developments. Key manufacturers are enhancing their product profiles in terms of color and finish offerings and are stepping up their inventories to support the increasing construction activity. Aluminium composite panels are high performance materials as they are corrosion, water and fire resistant along with being lightweight, efficient, flexible and durable. Attributing to the increasing awareness pertaining to sustainable materials and growth in the real estate sector, the demand for interior and exterior cladding operations is rapidly increasing. Aluminium composite panels are gaining widespread adoption among end users. These panels offer proven performance in all kinds of climatic conditions and can be cleaned by merely washing with normal wash detergents. Application of aluminium composite panels in the automotive sector is also anticipated to play a key role in the global industry growth over the forecast period. Macro-economic factors such as rising population, urbanization and increasing disposable income will positively impact the demand for aluminium composite panels from builders as well as other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Global Aluminium Composite Panels: Market Segmentation

On the basis of panel type, the global aluminium composite panels market has been segmented as:

Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) aluminum composite

Polyester aluminum composite

Polyester aluminum composite

Laminating coating aluminum composite

Oxide film aluminum composite

Other aluminum composite

On the basis of core, the global aluminium composite panels market has been segmented as:

Polyethylene (PE)

Fire Retardants

Non-combustible

On the basis of application, the global aluminium composite panels market has been segmented as:

Construction Residential Commercial

Automotive

Advertisement

Global Aluminium Composite Panels Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global aluminium composite panels market are:

Yaret Industrial Group, 3A Composites GmbH, Jyi Shyang Industrial, Alstrong, Arconic, Mitsubishi Plastic, CCJX, Goodsense, Seven, HuaYuan, LiTai, Pivot, Vbang, Walltes, Daou, Genify, Shuangou, HongTai, Deltyn, and Anexa Group among others.

Key Developments

In 2017, Archicom , a Singapore-based aluminum composite materials producer, entered the Africa market with the introduction of aluminum composite panel products, aiming to meet the growth in market demand from building and construction services.

, a Singapore-based aluminum composite materials producer, entered the Africa market with the introduction of aluminum composite panel products, aiming to meet the growth in market demand from building and construction services. In April 2017, Fairview Architectural acquired the STRYUM business, an intelligent non-combustible aluminum cladding system, from Vitekk Industries

Opportunities for Market Participants

The aluminium composite panels market is slated to witness attractive overall growth over the forecasted period with large revenue growth expected from Asia-Pacific, led by China and India. In the Middle East & Africa, business will improve with the positively changing construction market landscape. In terms of the core type, the marketplace is expected to witness strong shift in demand towards the high-quality fire-retardant and non-combustible segment due to the increasing number of reported building fires in the recent past. Organizations focused towards developing product portfolios with fire resistant offerings are well positioned to take advantage from the stringent construction and fire safety regulations laid out by concerned authorities. Such organizations have started to adapt more towards developing well designed solutions, especially for interior applications, to create a distinctive identity for buildings.

Request For Report Methodology : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-6544