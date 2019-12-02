Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Aluminium Alloy Wheel Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aluminium Alloy Wheel market will register a 1.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 20060 million by 2024, from US$ 19110 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aluminium Alloy Wheel business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report focuses on the key global Aluminium Alloy Wheel players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

This report focuses on the Aluminium Alloy Wheel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Borbet

Topy Group

Ronal Wheels

Superior Industries

Alcoa

Enkei Wheels

Accuride

Iochpe-Maxion

YHI International Limited

Uniwheel Group

Yueling Wheels

Anchi Aluminum Wheel

Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels

CITIC Dicastal

Kunshan Liufeng

Wanfeng Auto

Zhejiang Jinfei

Lizhong Group

Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts

Market Segment by Type, covers

Casting

Forging

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

