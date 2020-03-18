Giropay is an online credit transfer-based payment method in Germany. Launched in 2006, it allows online shoppers to make payments directly from their bank accounts.

It is supported by more than 1,500 banks and is a prominent payment method for e-commerce purchases, accounting for approximately 3% of Germany’s total e-commerce transaction value in 2016.

Giropay payments are popular among retailers, as, being guaranteed by the buyer’s bank, they cannot be reversed. The payment method is gaining traction among airlines, with companies such as Deutsche Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, and Dutch Transavia now accepting Giropay payments for flight bookings. Giropay is also widely used for utility bill payments.

In 2014, Giropay and EPS Austria collaborated to provide cross-border payments via a single payment interface. Together with 4 million EPS customers, Giropay has 39 million potential customers in Germany and Austria.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/281771

The report provides information and insights into alternative payment solution Giropay, including —

— Detailed insight into its business and geographical presence

— Comprehensive coverage of its products and services

— Comparative assessment with key alternative payment solutions

— Information on its revenue model, including its supporting merchants

— The company’s important events and milestones

Key Highlights:

— In February 2006, Giropay launches in Germany.

— Giropay enables authentication of online transactions up to €30 without use of TAN.

— In November 2016, Singapore Airlines adds Giropay payment method for online flight bookings.

— In December 2016, Deutsche Lufthansa adds Giropay payment method for online flight bookings.

Scope:

-This report provides a comprehensive overview of alternative payment solution Giropay, including its operations, history and geographical presence

— It provides an overview of products and services offered, and explanations on how they work

— It provides details of financial performance, including supporting merchants.

Key Players:

· Giropay

· B + S card service

· EPS Austria

· Airberlin

· Transavia

· Singapore Airlines

· Deutsche Lufthansa

· SOFORT

· iDEAL

· ELV

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/281771

Reasons to buy:

– Gain insights into Giropay’s business operations, geographical presence and key events

— Gain insights into its product portfolio and revenue model

— Assess the competitive dynamics in the alternative payments industry by comparing its performance against competitors.

Key Points from TOC:

History Milestones

Benchmarking

Revenue model

Supporting Merchants

Products and Services

Significant Events

Appendix

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/alternative-payment-solution-giropay

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]