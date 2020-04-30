Alpha Olefins Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2019-2025 | 1. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company 2. Royal Dutch Shell PLC 3. SABIC 4. INEOS 5. Evonik Industries AG 6. Exxonmobil Corporation

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Alpha Olefins Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

Global Alpha Olefins Market By Application (Surfactants and Intermediates, Polyolefin Co-monomers, Fine Chemicals, Lubricants, Oil Field Chemicals,Plasticizers), Product (1-Hexene,1-Butene, 1-Decene, 1-Octene, 1-Dodecene), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Rest of the World)  Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

The global alpha olefins market was valued at USD 8.72 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.07 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.75% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Alpha olefins belong to a family of organic compounds with chemical formula CxH2x, and are distinguished by having a double bond at the alpha (?) position. The double bond at the alpha position is responsible for growing demand for this product in applications such as surfactants, polyolefin co-monomers, fine chemicals, lubricants and plasticizers.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand from end-use industries

1.2 Increase in demand for Paos lubricants

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Volatile prices of raw materials

Market Segmentation:

The global alpha olefins marketis segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

1. Global alpha olefins market, by Product:

1.1 1-Butene

1.2 1-Hexene

1.3 1-Octene

1.4 Others

2. Global alpha olefins market, by Application:

2.1 Polyolefin Comonomers

2.2 Surfactants and Intermediates

2.3 Lubricants

2.4 Plasticizers

2.5 Fine Chemicals

2.6 Oil Field Chemicals

2.7 Others

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

2. Royal Dutch Shell PLC

3. SABIC

4. INEOS

5. Evonik Industries AG

6. Exxonmobil Corporation

7. Qatar Chemical Company Ltd.

8. The Dow Chemical Company

9. Sasol Limited

10. PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

