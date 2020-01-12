Alpha Olefins Market Industry Analysis, Size, Trends and Future Scope

Global alpha olefins market is expected to reach $15,846.5 million by 2023, according to P&S Intelligence.

The growth of the market is mainly driven by the increasing demand of the compound in the production of polyolefin comonomers (mostly used in plastic production) and specialty chemicals.

Get a free sample copy of this report @

Based on application, the alpha olefins market is categorized into polyolefin comonomers, surfactants and intermediates, synthetic lubricants, petroleum additives, plasticizers, oilfield chemicals, and others. Other minor applications can be seen in the production of synthetic acids, property-enhancement of waxes, and producing paper-sizing chemicals. Polyolefin comonomers have been holding the largest share in the global market, with an estimated revenue contribution of more than 55.0% in 2017. This is attributed to the increasing use of polyolefin comonomers in various industries around the world, including plastics, automotive, and construction, which is escalating its demand in the global market.

In addition, PVC exhibits some unique properties such as good mechanical strength, light weight, abrasion-resistance, and toughness. Owing to these unique properties, the application of PVC is growing across construction, consumer goods, and electronics industry. This upward demand trend for PVC materials is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to expanding applications of PVC and its low cost competitive advantage. As major applications of plasticizers are confined to PVC, a surge in demand for PVC will fuel the demand of alpha olefin. Therefore, increasing application of the compound in the production of plasticizers is expected to create ample growth opportunities for the alpha olefins market.

Explore report description with detailed TOC @

Globally, North America has been recording the highest revenue in the alpha olefins market. This is attributed to the growing demand of the compound in different industries, including construction, automotive, and plastics. The region is the largest producer and consumer of the compound in the world. High consumption of plastic and increasing production capacity are the major factors driving the growth of the region’s alpha olefins market.

