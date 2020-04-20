Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market Industrial Chain Analysis, Production and Trends 2018-2028

Alpha oelfin sulfonates are products of the sulfonation of alpha olefins, and are long chain compounds. Alpha olefin sulfonates are manufactured by processes such as ethylene ologomerization, or by the Fischer-Tropsch process of synthesis. Firstly, alpha olefins are sulfonated inside a continuous thin film reactor, which produces a mixture of cyclic sulfonate esters (sultones) and alkene sulfonic acids. Aqueous sodium hydroxide is then used to neutralize this mixture. Carrying out hydrolysis at high temperatures, the remaining sultones are then converted into hydroxy sulfonates and alkene sulfonates. Alpha olefin sulfonates are then obtained in the form of an aqueous solution.

For the manufacturing of alpha olefin sulfonates in the solid form, neutralization and hydrolysis are carried out in isopropanol, and not water. The quality of alpha olefin sulfonates critically depends upon the purity of the alpha olefin feedstock. The sodium salts of alpha olefin sulfonates are widely used in various consumer-oriented and industrial products because of their unique surfactant properties. Based on the average length of the carbon chains contained in alpha olefins, the sodium salts of alpha olefin sulfonates that are commercially available include Sodium C12-14, Sodium C14-16, Sodium C14-18, and Sodium C16-18 olefin sulfonates. These products exhibit distinct physical properties, and are accordingly used for suitable applications.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9317

Considering these aspects of alpha olefin sulfonates, the study of the trends and forecasts of the alpha olefin sulfonates market becomes an important read.

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the alpha olefin sulfonates market can be segmented as:

Sodium C12-14 Olefin Sulfonate

Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate

Sodium C14-18 Olefin Sulfonate

Sodium C16-18 Olefin Sulfonate

On the basis of form, the alpha olefin sulfonates market can be segmented as:

Solid & Semi-solid Paste

Liquid

On the basis of application, the alpha olefin sulfonates market can be segmented as:

Soaps & Detergents

Personal Care Products

Lubricant Additives

Others (Pesticides, Construction Chemicals, etc.)

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market: Dynamics

Alpha olefin sulfonates are widely utilized in a number of applications, primarily as active surfactants. Alpha olefin sulfonates exhibit beneficial properties such as excellent foaming, wetting and cleaning ability, high detergency, and good degreasing ability. Also, alpha olefin sulfonates are highly compatible for use with other anionic, amphoteric, as well as non-ionic surfactants. Alpha olefin sulfonates are mild on human skin and do not cause irritation, making them suitable for use in products such as soaps, shampoos, hand wash liquids, etc. Moreover, alpha olefin sulfonates are as effective for use in hard water as in soft water, thus expanding their scope of application.

Another important factor aiding the increasing application of alpha olefin sulfonates is the biodegradability of the compounds. Alpha olefin sulfonates are thus more eco-friendly than many other commercial surfactants. Apart from personal care products and consumer goods, alpha olefin sulfonates are also used in industrial applications, such as in the formulation of lubricants; manufacture of industrial cleaners, metal working fluids, drilling fluids in the oil & gas industry; and the formulation of certain agrochemical products such as pesticides. Thus, the market for alpha olefin sulfonates is expected to be driven by their superior performance as surfactants as compared to other compounds such as linear alkylbenzene sulfonates (LAS), alcohol ethoxysulfates, and alcohol ethoxylates.

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market: Regional Outlook

The market for alpha olefin sulfonates is expected to be primarily driven by the growing demand for consumer and personal care products. Asia Pacific is a significant market for alpha olefin sulfonates, home to the top two most populous countries in the world (China and India). Moreover, rapid industrialization and simultaneous economic growth have led to large-scale urbanization and huge improvements in the living standards of people.

The economic uptick and changing lifestyles have positively impacted the demand for consumer and personal care products, not just in urban areas, but also in rural areas. In the developed economies of North America and Europe, the demand for alpha olefin sulfonates is expected to be stable and witness moderate overall growth. The alpha olefin sulfonates markets in these regions are expected to be driven by their eco-friendly profiles. Stringent product formulation regimes in these regions will help the manufacturers of alpha olefin sulfonates compete based on the biodegradability of these compounds.

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9317

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the alpha olefin sulfonates market include: