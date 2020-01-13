Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers' Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) in global market.

Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) is a kind of surfactant, normal alpha olefins are excellent intermediates for producing alpha olefin sulfonate (AOS) surfactants. These surfactants provide outstanding detergency, high compatibility with hard water, and good wetting and foaming properties. AOS is free of skin irritants and sensitizers, and it biodegrades rapidly. It is used in high-quality shampoos, light-duty liquid detergents, bubble baths, and heavy-duty liquid and powder detergents. It is also used in emulsion polymerization. C14-C16 AOS blends are frequently used in liquid hand soaps.

This report is based on liquid AOS (35%), all AOS (35%-42%) Products approximate to AOS (35%), Paste AOS (70%) and solid AOS (≥90%) products is converted to AOS (35%).

Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS), is a kind of surfactant. The weight percent of Active Matter usually varies from 35-42% (liquid), about 70% (paste), >90% (powder or needles). The Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) is mainly used for shampoos, body wash, washing powder, liquid soaps, industrial detergent, etc., while the end purpose as Personal Care, Home Care, Industrial Applications and Others.

The production processes of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) are mainly from Ballestra, Chenithon, Zijingshi Chemicals, etc.

The global average price of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) changed a lot in 2013-2017, from about 627 $/MT in 2013 to 519 $/MT in 2017. The price of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) is influenced by the oil & gas industry globally.

Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market size will increase to 160 Million US$ by 2025, from 160 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of -0.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS).

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

