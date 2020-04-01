Alpha Methylstyrene Market Expected to Grow at 543 Million in Revenue by 2024 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

The Global Alpha Methylstyrene Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Research Report of Alpha Methylstyrene Market spread across 144 pages, profiling 18 companies and supported with 97 tables and 44 figures is now available @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2200461 .

Alpha Methylstyrene Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2024. The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the alpha-methylstyrene market based on application, purity, and region. It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies.

The Alpha-Methylstyrene Market is projected to grow from US$ 473 Million in 2019 to US$ 543 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2024. Top Vendors Profiled in this report includes, INEOS Group Holding S.A. (Switzerland), AdvanSix (US), Rosneft (Russia), Altivia Corp. (US), SI Group Inc. (US), DOMO Chemicals (Belgium), Kumho P&B Chemicals (South Korea), Taiwan Prosperity Chemical Corp. (Taiwan), Yangzhou Lida Chemicals (China), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Solvay SA (Belgium), and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan).

Based on Application, the ABS segment led the alpha-methylstyrene market in 2018 in terms of both, value and volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the excellent properties such as heat stability and impact resistance offered by ABS that are further improved by using alpha-methylstyrene in its production. These properties make ABS a preferred material in various end-use industries such as automotive and electronic appliances.

Ask Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2200461 .

Based on Purity, the assay above 99.5% segment accounted for the largest share of the alpha-methylstyrene market in 2018. Purity above 99.5% indicates that the chemical mixture contains over 99.5% of pure alpha-methylstyrene. Higher the purity level of alpha-methylstyrene, higher is the number of applications, wherein it can be used. Alpha-methylstyrene with purity above 99.5% is used as a heat stabilizer for ABS, as a solvent in the plastics industry, and as a pigment and paint adhesive agent in adhesives & coatings, waxes, and tackifiers.

“Asia Pacific is projected to lead the alpha-methylstyrene market during the forecast period, in terms of both, value and volume.”

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the alpha-methylstyrene market from 2019 to 2024, in terms of both, value and volume. The rising disposable income of the middle class population and growing demand for automobile and consumer durables in the region contribute to the growth of the alpha-methylstyrene market in Asia Pacific. The market in this region is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value, owing to the increased demand for alpha-methylstyrene from countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 25%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 50%

By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe – 25%, North America – 25%, the Middle East & Africa- 5%, and South America – 5%

Report Highlights:

To forecast the size of the market and its segments with respect to 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America, along with their respective key countries

To define, describe, and forecast the alpha-methylstyrene market based on application, purity, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a detailed competitive landscape for market leaders

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as expansions, new product developments, acquisitions, and joint ventures in the alpha-methylstyrene market

Buy This report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2200461 .

Competitive Landscape of Alpha Methylstyrene Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Landscape Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Overview

5 Competitive Situation & Trends

5.1 New Product Developments

5.2 Acquisitions & Joint Ventures

5.3 Expansions

6 Market Share Analysis

About Us:-

ReportsnReports provides you the further information and more details with intelligence needs for your business. Access to in-depth market trends helps companies to assess the market effectiveness. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.