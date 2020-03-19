Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market Sales Market Analysis and Professional Outlook 2019 to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) is a product produced in parallel from the phenol reaction which is produced by the partial oxidation of cumene. Alpha-methylstyrene is an intermediate chemical used in the manufacturing of plasticizers, resins, and in many polymerization production processes.

The AMS industry concentration is relatively high. The quantity of manufacturers is fewer in this industry, and high-end products are mainly from America and Western European countries.

In the world wide, giant manufacturers mainly distribute in America and Europe. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Honeywell and Axiall, both have perfect products. As for France, the Novapex has become a global leader. In Germany, it is Novapex that led the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focused in Jiangsu and Jilin provinces. Russia is a large player in this market too. Many companies have several plants, usually close to raw material bases. There are many producers to devote into benzene industry chain optimization.

Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market size will increase to 490 Million US$ by 2025, from 380 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS).

This report researches the worldwide Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ineos Phenol GmbH

AdvanSix(Honeywell)

Altivia

Cepsa

Novapex

DOMO Chemicals

Versalis (Eni)

Rosneft(SANORS)

Taiwan Prosperity Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

Kumho P&B Chemicals

SI Group

Prasol Chemicals

Liwei Chemical



Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Breakdown Data by Type

Assay above 99.5%

Other



Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Breakdown Data by Application

Plasticizers

Resins (ABS/Polyester/Alkyd)

Polymerization Production

Other

Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

