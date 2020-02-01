Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market – Increasing Awareness about AAT Deficiency Disorder and Government Initiatives for Increasing Blood and Plasma Derived Products Would Boost the Growth of Market

Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market: Overview

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin also referred as AAT, is a type of protein belongs to the class protease inhibitor. This protein is produced in the liver and is primarily functions to protect the lungs and liver from the harmful effects of other protein in the body. The AAT deficiency is genetic disorder that causes low and defective production of AAT proteins in liver which results in the accumulation of AAT in the liver and low amount of it in blood stream. The presence of AAT deficiency can be diagnosed using blood test, genetic tests and biopsy tests. Patients with severe AAT deficiency get affected by liver cirrhosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), and emphysema diseases. The diagnosis rate for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency across the globe is one of the crucial indicators of the alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market. The AAT deficiency disease can be treated using different therapeutic methods such as augmentation therapy, bronchodilators, corticosteroids, oxygen therapy and other treatment methods.

Market Players to Benefit from Investing in Emerging Nations

The recent advancements in the diagnosis of apha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, has boded well for the growth of the apha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market and with the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, it is slated that this market will continue to witness growth. As per a TMR analyst, “the high unmet medical needs in the developing nations as well as improvement in the healthcare facilities in these nations offers market players, lucrative opportunities to grow. Moreover, the support from government will also work in their favour. As per the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), COPD is likely to be the fourth leading cause of death by 2030 and every year over 235 mn people across the globe are detected with asthma.

Alpha-1 antitrypsin Supply Falling Short

Technological advancements have resulted in safer production and purification processes of alpha-1 antitrypsin making them free from virus and other contaminants such as protein. This in turn has increased the preference for plasma derived alpha-1 antitrypsin and IVIG. On the downside however, the global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market is challenged by the high cost of drugs and shortage of alpha-1 antitrypsin supply. The market is also restricted by limited plasma fractionation capacity and stringent regulations.

