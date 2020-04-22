Aloe Butter Market Value Chain and Forecast 2019 – 2029

Aloe Butter Market: Outlook: Aloe butter is a blend prepared from the extract of aloe vera, i.e., aloe barbadensis and oil. Coconut oil is majorly used in the preparation of aloe butter, but there are some companies that use a mixture of coconut oil and soya bean oil too. Aloe butter is in a semi-solid form, which has a smooth texture and rich viscosity, and is obtained by using the cold press extraction technique. Aloe butter is odorless and miscible in oil. Aloe butter is suitable for a variety of skin care applications, and can be incorporated in lotions, bath bombs, creams, lip balms, soaps, hair balms, etc.

Antioxidant and Anti-inflammatory Properties Increases the Demand for Aloe Butter: The numerous health benefits offered by aloe butter are anticipated to serve as a driver for the growth of the aloe butter market. Aloe butter contains all the important properties of aloe vera. It is rich in vitamins A, B, C, and E, choline, folic acid, and B12. Aloe butter has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and wound healing properties. It helps hydrate dry skin that is caused due to sunburn, eczema, rosacea, windburn, etc. Thus, the several benefits offered by aloe butter are estimated to increase its demand during the forecast period.

In recent times, consumers are trying to change their lifestyles to maintain proper mental as well as physical health. The demand for cosmetic and personal care products is increasing, and this is anticipated to increase the sales of aloe butter. Aloe butter contains aloe vera extract that has the ability to rejuvenate, restore, and rehydrate the skin. It soothes the skin, and also acts as a carrier of essential oil to aid their effects. Aloe butter can be used in the preparation of various personal care products such as creams, soaps, etc., and is suitable for all hair and skin types. Also, consumer preference for plant-based personal care products is increasing, and thus, aloe butter is a suitable option that can be used for the preparation of cosmetic products. Thus, the increasing demand for cosmetic products is anticipated to increase the sales of aloe butter.

The presence of various plant-based cosmetic ingredients such as aloe vera, avocado, apple cider vinegar, lemon, neem, etc., are anticipated to serve as a restraint for the growth of the aloe butter market. Products such as neem, lemon, and aloe vera have been used for a very long time, and are known for their various skin benefits. Thus, companies will have to continuously evolve to bring in some innovation and provide additional benefits at a feasible price.

Aloe Butter Market: Segmentation: The aloe butter market can be segmented on the basis of nature, end use, and distribution channel: On the basis of nature, the aloe butter market can be segmented as: Organic, Conventional. On the basis of end use, the aloe butter market can be segmented as:Lotions, Creams, Soaps, Lip Balms, Baby Skincare, Hair Balms/ Pomades. On the basis of sales channel, the aloe butter market can be segmented as: Direct Sales/B2B, Indirect Sales/B2C, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers.

Aloe Butter Market: Regional Analysis: An increase in urbanization has brought about a change in lifestyles and has improved the standards of living. The demand for personal care products is increasing at a high rate in the Asia Pacific region, such as in China, India, etc. The demand for anti-pollution creams, anti-aging lotions, sunscreen products, etc., is increasing among the millennial population. India and China have a very large youth population, and this serves as a major driver for the growth of the cosmetic industry. Therefore, manufacturers can use aloe butter to prepare personal care products. Thus, the increase in the demand for cosmetic products serves as an opportunity for the growth of aloe butter market.

Aloe Butter Market: Key Participants: Some of the key market participants in the aloe butter market are:The Soap Kitchen Ltd, The HallStar Company, Texas Natural Supply, Sunaroma, Camden-Grey Essential Oils, Inc, Madina Industrial Corp., com Inc., Premier Specialties Inc, AOS Products Private Limited, Organic Creations, Inc, Akoma Skincare, Madar Corporation Ltd.

