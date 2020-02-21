Almond Flour Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over (2018 – 2028)

XploreMR has compiled a study on the almond flour, which offers an analysis and forecast of the almond flour market, in its publication titled, Almond Flour Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028. This report on the almond flour market covers some of the vital facets that are key influencing factors on the demand and supply for almond flour over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for almond flour market participants equips readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the almond flour market. The report on the almond flour market also covers the analysis of key regions and countries of particular interest that are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the almond flour market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2028 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

Almond flour is used as a gluten-free flour substitute, and as a fortifying ingredient in beverages and other snacks. Almond flour is packed with antioxidants, proteins, and beneficial oils, which are the most sought-after food ingredients, especially in developed countries. Almond flour boasts of health benefits such as reduction in LDL (bad cholesterol), and in the backdrop of the increasing incidences of diabetes, almond flour’s popularity as a breadwinner of insulin resistance paves the way for an increase in consumption amongst prediabetics. Almond flour palates a nutty flavor much like almonds, and has a cream colored appearance. Moreover, the abundant production and easy procurement of raw material – almonds – has made almond flour’s availability even easier in developed regions. Amongst the gluten-free flours, almond flour and coconut flour lead the demand for specialty flours.

Although almond flour is used as a fortifying agent in food, it is expensive and mostly affordable for high-end consumers. Almond flour is viewed as a highly premium product by middle-class consumers. This scenario is especially prominent in developing regions such as Asia and the Middle East & Africa. Hence, the market growth for almond flour remains limited to certain regions or certain classes of consumers. It may take a long time for middle-class consumers to adopt its usage in their daily diets.

This report on the almond flour market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the almond flour market report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the almond flour market, as well as estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study of almond flour, as well as coverage in terms of the way the almond flour market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background in the almond flour market report presents the evolution of almond flour, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita consumption of almond flour, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the almond flour market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the almond flour market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global almond flour market, covering detailed information based on form, nature, end use, and distribution channel. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the almond flour market, covering vital aspects of the almond flour markets in North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the almond flour market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the almond flour market report include Rolling Hills Nut Company, Alldrin Brothers., Treehouse California Almonds, LLC., Oleander Bio, SA, Austrade, Inc., Cannan Palestine, Shiloh Farms, Anthony’s Goods, Hodgson Mill, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Barney Butter, Bob’s Red Mill, Blue Diamond Growers, Inc., Almondco Australia Ltd, and Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts, S.A.

To develop the market estimates for almond flour, the overall production of almonds in different regions and countries has been taken into account, which is followed by tracking the almonds destined for raw or whole consumption, and those destined for further processing. This is then cross-referenced by understanding the annual production of almond flour of the key players in the global almond flour market. The prices of almond flour have been obtained from manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers for bulk quantities at a country-level.

Our team of analysts review and interpret data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to ‘ XploreMR’ is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by XploreMR analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are then cross-referenced with XploreMR’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their roles and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the almond flour market.

