Allergy Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Allergy is an immune system response, that can range from mild to severe life-threatening reactions. The substances that can cause an allergy are known as allergens. Some common allergens include pollen, dust, insect stings, medications, mold spores, latex, and animal dander.

Allergy triggers the release of inflammatory mediators such as interleukins, serotonin, cytokines, and prostaglandins, which can produce several systemic physiological reactions like mucous secretion and vasodilatation. Inimmune is in the process of developing food allergy vaccine for the treatment of food allergy.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is also in the process of developing AR101 as an immunomodulator for the treatment of peanut allergy. Other than this ALK-Abello A/S, AnaptysBio Inc., and HAL Allergy Group are also involved in the pipeline for allergy therapeutics.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

