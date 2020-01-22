Allergy Diagnostics Industry – Treatment, Outlook, Analysis, Research, Review to 2026

An allergy is when the immune system responds to a foreign material or substance, called an allergen. The cause of allergy could be something a person eats, inhale into lungs, inject into body or touch. This reaction causes itchy or red eyes, sneezing, a runny nose, scratchy throat, and coughing. In severe circumstances, it can cause breathing trouble, asthma attacks, low blood pressure, hives, rashes, and even death in some extreme cases. There is no cure for allergies that can treat allergy completely. Nonetheless, through the proper diagnosis and medication, the allergy can be controlled.

Rising numbers of people suffering allergic diseases including asthma, allergic rhinitis, sinusitis, and food allergy is the factor enhancing the global allergy diagnostics market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2013, around 300 Million individuals globally suffered from asthma due to allergy, and this number is estimated to surpass 400 Million by the upcoming decade. In addition, according to the statistics rendered by American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, almost 15% of the global population is affected by allergic rhinitis annually. Thus, increasing incidences of people suffering the allergy and the demand for proper diagnosis of treatment are the factors predicted to bolster the global allergy diagnostics market.

The global Allergy Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of products, allergens, tests, end users, and geography.

On the basis of products, the global Allergy Diagnostics Market is segmented into Assay Kits, Instruments, and Consumables. Consumables segment dominated the overall industry in 2017 in as it is an essential component of allergy detection. Advancement in technology for allergen microarray kits and ELISA kits, which are more sensitive and bids adapted patient profiling & monitoring. On the basis of allergen, the global allergy diagnostics market is segmented into Food, Inhaled, Drug. In 2017, the inhaled segment is anticipated to dominate the global market. The major market share is due to, the increasing demand for allergy diagnosis and the introduction of specific allergen for the detection of allergy. On the basis of the test, the global market is segmented into in vitro and in vivo tests. Due to linked benefits such as wider availability and sensitivity, time efficiency, and ease of use for clinically valid allergies, in vivo segment is estimated to dominate the global allergy diagnostics market. In vitro test segment is predicted to grow significantly in forecast period majorly due to growing demand for increasing lab automation and a reduced amount of invasive diagnostic methods coupled with highly sensitive & accurate results. On the basis of an end user, the global allergy diagnostics market is segmented into Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratory. In 2017, diagnostics market is estimated to dominate the global market. In addition, developments in screening methods enabling precise disease diagnosis suggesting appropriate treatment is anticipated to propel the growth opportunities for this segment.

Some major key players in global Allergy Diagnostics Market include bioMerieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Omega Diagnostics, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, Stallergenes Greer, Siemens Healthcare, Lincoln Diagnostics, Hycor Biomedical, HOB Biotech Group and Alcon Laboratories among others.

