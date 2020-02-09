All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

The global ATV and UTV market generated $9.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

All-terrain vehicles (ATV) are small, open, and single-seated motor vehicles with three or four tires. It has the ability to operate on a wide variety of terrains such as forests, mountains, snow, and other rough terrains. These vehicles have deep-threaded tires that enable the vehicles to be driven on rocky, muddy, and root cover terrains. Utility task vehicles are IC engines or electric motors powered vehicles driven through steering, and used in applications such as farming, mining, and rescue.

The demand for ATV and UTV has increased over the years owing to increasing tourism activities. The increasing trend of sports activities and adventure sports has increased the demand for these vehicles. The growing consumer disposable income and improving living standards also fuel the market growth. Other factors supporting the market growth include technological advancements, increasing applications in defense and agriculture sectors, and supportive government initiatives.

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market trends and growth prospects of the Global ATV and UTV Market, 2017-2026. This report comprises a detailed geographic distribution of the market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. North America is further segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe is divided into Germany, UK, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is bifurcated into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. North America generated the highest revenue in 2017 owing to increasing applications in agriculture, defense, and mining applications. The high disposable incomes, and government initiatives to promote sport activities have resulted in market growth in the region.

Competitive Landscape and Key Vendors

The global ATV and UTV market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and small and medium-sized vendors. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach. Acquisitions enable key players to increase their market potential in terms of geographic expansion and expansion of customer base.

The leading companies profiled in the report include Yamaha Motors, Honda Motors Co Ltd, Deere & Company, Polaris Industries, Kubota Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Motorcycle & Engine Company, Bobcat Company, Hisun Motors, and Bombardier Recreational Products.

Key Segment Outlook

Type

All-Terrain Vehicle

Sport All-Terrain Vehicle

Sport Utility All-Terrain Vehicle

Utility All-Terrain Vehicle

Other All-Terrain Vehicles

Utility Task Vehicle

Sports Utility Vehicle

Load Carrier Utility Vehicle

Multipurpose Utility Vehicle

Other Utility Vehicles

Application

Sports

Mining

Entertainment

Agriculture

Defense

Others

Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation ATV and UTV Market Insights

3.1. ATV and UTV – Industry snapshot

3.2. ATV and UTV – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. ATV and UTV Market Dynamics

3.3.1. ATV and UTV – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. ATV and UTV Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. ATV and UTV Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. ATV and UTV Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. ATV and UTV Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.6. ATV and UTV Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. ATV and UTV Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis ATV and UTV Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. All-Terrain Vehicle

4.2.1. Sport All-Terrain Vehicle

4.2.2. Sport Utility All-Terrain Vehicle

4.2.3. Utility All-Terrain Vehicle

4.3. Other All-Terrain Vehicle

4.3.1. Utility Task Vehicle

4.3.2. Sports Utility Vehicle

4.3.3. Load Carrier Utility Vehicle

4.3.4. Multipurpose Utility Vehicle

4.3.5. Other Utility Vehicle ATV and UTV Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Sports

5.3. Mining

5.4. Entertainment

5.5. Agriculture

5.6. Defense

5.7. Others ATV and UTV Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. North America

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. Canada

6.2.3. Mexico

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Germany

6.3.2. UK

6.3.3. France

6.3.4. Italy

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. China

6.4.2. India

6.4.3. Japan

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Brazil

6.6. Middle East & Africa

Continued……

