Alipogene Tiparvovec Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2024

Alipogene Tiparvovec has shown great results as a gene therapy used in the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency (LPLD). LPLD is a rare condition, mostly inherited, that occurs coupled with increased accumulation of fat in blood, which can later cause severe pancreatitis. Alipogene Tiparvovec is one of the first therapeutic cures administered to LPLD patients. Prior this, patients were advised severe dietary restriction. A few others were administered with medium-chain triglycerides that held risk of pancreatitis or disease progression.

Supported by favorable initiatives from government institution, the alipogene tiparvovec has been exhibiting strong growth since the last few years. Due to the rising prevalence of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, the demand for alipogene tiparvovec is projected to accelerate further in the forthcoming years. Additionally, funding provided for the research and development surrounding alipogene tiparvovec by various international organizations will give impetus to the market.

The prevalence of lipoprotein lipase deficiency is around one or two person per million. It is however the most common cause of hyperchylomicronaemia, Alipogene tiparvovec has been successfully tested in three clinical studies conducted in Canada and Netherlands. The studies were conducted on a total of 27 LPLD patients. Glybera proved tolerable in all three trials with no relevant observations of any safety issues.

The prevalence of lipoprotein lipase deficiency is around one or two person per million. It is however the most common cause of hyperchylomicronaemia, Alipogene tiparvovec has been successfully tested in three clinical studies conducted in Canada and Netherlands. The studies were conducted on a total of 27 LPLD patients. Glybera proved tolerable in all three trials with no relevant observations of any safety issues.

Data from these clinical trials revealed that administration of Glybera in a single dose has ensured long-term biological activity and reduction in chances of pancreatitis. Furthermore, interventional studies have released that alipogene tiparvovec is considerable tolerable without dose-limiting toxicity.

However, side effects reported with Glybera such as leg pains, headache, hyperthermia, and tiredness often make doctors of prescribing or administering it to patients. Furthermore, Glybera is not prescribed to be used in patients suffering from muscle disease, increased risk of bleeding, or immunodeficiency. Also it is important for patients to refrain using oral contraceptives along with Glybera. This long list of dos and don’ts could hamper the market’s growth to an extent.

Regionally, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World are identified as the key markets for alipogene tiparvovec. Glybera was the first gene therapy to gain approval in North America and Europe. Because LPLD is more prevalent in Canada and African countries, their demand is considerably higher across these regions.

Currently UniQure biopharma B.V. holds the market authorization of alipogene tiparvovec. Other organizations involved in the research and development of the drugs are ICON, the Clinical Trial Company Limited, International Antiviral Therapy Evaluation Center, and International Antiviral Therapy Evaluation Center.