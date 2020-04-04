Algorithmic Trading Software Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Algorithmic Trading Software

In 2017, the global Algorithmic Trading Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 18% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Algorithmic Trading Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Algorithmic Trading Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Virtu Financial

KCG

DRW Trading

Optiver

Tower Research Capital

Flow Traders

Hudson River Trading

Jump Trading

RSJ Algorithmic Trading

Spot Trading

Sun Trading

Tradebot Systems

IMC

Quantlab Financial

Teza Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Investment Banks

Funds

Personal Investors

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Algorithmic Trading Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Algorithmic Trading Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Algorithmic Trading Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Algorithmic Trading Software Market Size

2.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Algorithmic Trading Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Algorithmic Trading Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Algorithmic Trading Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Algorithmic Trading Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

