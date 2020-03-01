Algorithmic Trading Market- Popular Trends & Technological Advancements to Watch Out for Near Future 2024

Algorithmic trading is a method of executing a large order (too large to fill all at once) using automated pre-programmed trading instructions accounting for variables such as time, price, and volume to send small slices of the order (child orders) out to the market over time.

Scope of the Report:

Algorithmic Trading are mainly used in investment banks, pension funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, etc. And investment banks were the most widely used area which took up about 48% of the global total in 2016.

USA is the largest countries of Algorithmic Trading (trading service) in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 52% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 40%.

USA, Germany, UK, France, Belgium, Canada, Japan, etc. are now the key developers of Algorithmic Trading. There are some vendors with poor quality products in China, but the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA at present.

Top 10 took up more than 50% of the global market in 2016. Virtu Financial, KCG, DRW Trading, Optiver, IMC, Flow Traders, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

The global Algorithmic Trading market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Algorithmic Trading.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Algorithmic Trading market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Algorithmic Trading market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Virtu Financial

DRW Trading

Optiver

Tower Research Capital

Flow Traders

Hudson River Trading

Jump Trading

RSJ Algorithmic Trading

Spot Trading

Sun Trading

Tradebot Systems

IMC

Quantlab Financial

Teza Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Investment Banks

Funds

Personal Investors

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Algorithmic Trading Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Algorithmic Trading Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Algorithmic Trading Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Algorithmic Trading Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Algorithmic Trading Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Algorithmic Trading Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Algorithmic Trading Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Algorithmic Trading by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Algorithmic Trading Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Algorithmic Trading Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Algorithmic Trading Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

