Algeria Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband: Technologies, Applications, Industry 2018-2023 Key Players – Algerie Telecom, Optimum Telecom Algerie, Wataniya Telecom

Algeria to see 4,000 health centres internet-enabled via satellite links. Although Algeria’s fixed-line penetration has seen a steady decline for a number of years government-funded efforts are continuing to ensure that fixed-line infrastructure is extended to underserved areas. This project, accounting for about 500 remaining communities, forms part of the Universal Service Telecommunications (UTS) program. The country’s relatively well-developed infrastructure includes a national fibre backbone which was augmented with a new subsea link to Valencia in April 2017. Algeria is also part of the 4,500km terrestrial Trans-Saharan Backbone network which will connect the national network with other fibre networks in the region.

Mobile penetration is growing slowly, a sign that some level of market saturation has been reached. The regulator was slow to issue 3G licences, while LTE licensees did not launch services until late 2016. Despite this tardiness, there have been significant gains in the adoption of LTE services. Coverage obligations, together with investments made in the intervening months, will ensure that LTE services will be extended rapidly in coming years in a bid to secure national internet coverage by the 2022 target.

There is also intensifying price competition between the three MNOs – Algerie Telecom’s Mobilis, Orascom’s Djezzy, and Wataniya’s Ooredoo Algeria. Together with increases in taxes on voice and data services, this competition has had a negative effect on operator revenue.

Development of Algeria’s fixed-line broadband market has long been hampered by the limited reach of the fixed-line network and the capability of the infrastructure to provide broadband services. The success of the UTS authorisations since 2016 has meant that by the beginning of 2018 mobile internet accounted for about 92% of all internet connections.

GSM-R system extended along a 418km rail line;

Regulator allows network operators to extend LTE services to additional provinces;

Finance Law increases tax on voice and data services;

Algerie Telecom contracts Huawei to build a national fibre network benefiting one million customers;

African Development Bank (ADB) finances the Trans-Saharan fiber-optic backbone project (SDR);

New Code of Posts and Electronic Communications legislation providing for local loop unbundling;

Orval cable system linking Oran with Valencia completed;

Algerian Space Agency launches Algeria’s first telecommunications satellite;

Mobilis extends use of network for remote electricity meter reading, contracts Huawei as partner for its network migration to 5G;

Satellite-based tele-medicine network to be extended to more than 4,000 health centres;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data for 2017; telcos’ operating and financial data to Q2 2018; recent market developments

Algerie Telecom (Mobilis), Optimum Telecom Algerie (Djezzy), Wataniya Telecom (Nedjema, Ooredoo), Djaweb, EEPAD, Swan Informatique, IcosNet, Smart link Communication, Algérie Télécom, Lacom

