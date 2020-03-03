“Algeria: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Algeria today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, mobile voice, fixed broadband, and mobile data, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Major Companies Mentioned:

Djezzy

Mobilis

Ooredoo Algeria

Algerie Telecom

Telecom service revenue growth in Algeria will be mainly driven by the mobile data and fixed broadband segments over 2017-2022. ALthough remaining the largest revenue-contributing segment over 2017-2022, mobile voice revenue will decline impacted by the rising adoption of OTT communications and increases in telecom taxes. Mobile data will record the fastest revenue CAGR, fueled by 3G/4G networks expansion, rising data adoption and usage supported by operators’ data monetization strategies. The local loop unbundling regulation, approved in 2016, will help drive fixed broadband growth in the country, along with Algerie Telecom’s fiber network investments. Going forward, operators will focus on data monetization, 3G network modernization, LTE network expansions and fiber deployment to boost broadband penetration in the country, which will also provide significant opportunities for vendors and investors in the coming years.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Regional context: telecom market size and trends in Algeria compared with other countries in the region.

– Economic, demographic and political context in Algeria.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to 4G spectrum licensing, taxation, fiber coverage and more.

– A demand profile: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

– Service evolution: a look at changes in the breakdown of overall revenue between the fixed and mobile sectors and between voice and data from 2016 to 2022.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of key trends in competition and in the performance, revenue market shares and expected moves of service providers over the next 18-24 months.

– In-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data services: a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by network technology and by operator, as well as of average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.

– Main opportunities: this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in the Algerian telecommunications market.

Scope

– The overall telecom service revenue in Algeria will decline at a CAGR of -0.5% during 2017-2022.

– Mobile revenue will account for 71.1% of the total telecom revenue in 2022, driven by increasing adoption and usage of mobile broadband services.

– 3G will be the most adopted mobile technology across the 2017-2022 period. Rising demand for high-speed data service and expansion of the 4G network will drive 4G subscriber growth.

– The top two mobile operators, Djezzy and Mobilis, will account for 68.8% share of overall mobile subscriptions in 2017. We expect the competition to intensify further as all operators are focusing on network enhancement, LTE expansion and leading the mobile data market.

– Operators will continue to invest in LTE networks, fiber deployments and catering to the rising data demand.

