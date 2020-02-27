Alfalfa Protein Concentrate Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

Market Outlook for Alfalfa Protein Concentrate Market: Alfalfa protein concentrate is obtained from the aerial part of Medicago sativa, i.e., alfalfa. Alfalfa protein concentrate is rich in amino acids, pigments such as xanthophylls, etc., minerals such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, etc., and also contains many vitamins such as A, E, K, folic acid, biotin, etc. Due to the high nutritional value of Alfalfa protein concentrate, it is used as a dietary supplement and has applications in sports nutrition and health care industries. Alfalfa protein concentrate can easily mix with vegetable juices, shakes, smoothies and other health drinks, which makes it suitable for the manufacturers of the food industry to incorporate it and develop nutritional and innovative food products.

Growing Demand for Alfalfa Protein Concentrate in Nutraceutical Industry The shift in the trend for the use of plant-based products has created a huge demand for plant-based proteins. The growing awareness regarding healthcare among the consumers has been a major driver for the increase in the use of plant-based products, as the animal-based products might cause some allergies and other side-effects. Alfalfa protein concentrate is derived from plants, has high nutritional value, safe and easy to consume and therefore can captivate the health-conscious consumers, which is also a factor expected to increase the demand for alfalfa protein concentrate and drive the growth of the market.

The health and fitness concern among the youngsters all across the globe is an important factor that has increased the demand for dietary supplements. Consumers prefer the use of organic and non-GMO protein supplements and therefore alfalfa protein concentrate is a suitable dietary supplement as it fulfills both the requirements of the consumers. Thus, the manufacturers of nutraceutical and health care industries are focusing on producing alfalfa protein concentrate.

The lack of awareness about alfalfa protein concentrate and competition with similar protein supplements might be the major restraints for the alfalfa protein concentrate market. There are many companies that are focusing on developing plant-based, gluten-free and non-GMO protein concentrates and are also providing different flavors of protein concentrates. Availability of alternatives is also expected to hamper the growth of the alfalfa protein concentrate market.

Global Alfalfa Protein Concentrate Market: Segmentation Alfalfa Protein Concentrate Market segmentation on the basis of the form:Pellet, Powder, Alfalfa Protein Concentrate Market segmentation on the basis of the end use:Food industry, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Others (e.g. Animal feed industry, etc.)

Global Alfalfa Protein Concentrate Market: Participants The key players operating in the market are Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation, Swanson Vitamins, Xi’an Tianrui Biotech Co., Ltd., etc. Désialis provides alfalfa protein concentrate especially for pet foods and contains most of the required essential nutrients.

Global Alfalfa Protein Concentrate Market: Key Developments In 2017, Luzerne-Research & Development (L-RD) had introduced Luzixeen, an alfalfa protein concentrate which has about 45% to 60% of protein content and is a plant-based alternative to animal-derived proteins. The products contain essential amino acids such as valine, isoleucine, lysine, etc. It can be sprinkled on yogurt, salads, etc. and also can be used in the preparation of food supplements, bars, biscuits, beverages, protein shakes, etc.

Opportunities for Alfalfa Protein Concentrate Market Participants: Although alfalfa protein concentrate has good nutritional content but due to poor solubility and undesirable sensory properties, it has a restricted application in the food industry. The improvement in solubility and sensory properties might enable the incorporation of alfalfa protein concentrate in a variety of food products so as to improve the nutritional value of the food. This might increase the alfalfa protein concentrate market as consumers prefer the use of nutritional and innovative products. The development of technology and use of efficient extraction process might help to develop cost-effective alfalfa protein concentrate which might attract the manufacturers of nutraceutical and other health care industries, and thus might increase the alfalfa protein concentrate market.

