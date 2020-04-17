Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2024

Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market: Overview

Alcoholic hepatitis is a kind of liver disease usually characterized by progressive inflammation of the liver due to long-term heavy intake of alcohol. Alcoholic hepatitis is generally associated with hepatosteatosis (an early stage of alcoholic liver disorder) that might lead to liver cirrhosis. The pathogenesis of the disease is not completely understood. Severely affected patients usually show symptoms such as ascites, fatigue, jaundice, hepatomegaly, hepatic encephalopathy and fever, amongst others. Currently, the alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market is a lucrative market venture due to high patient preference and the increasing base of patients with liver diseases, which makes this industry a highly profitable and attractive market.

Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

Some of the currently available therapeutic products that are being used for the treatment of alcoholic hepatitis are as follows:

Monoclonal antibodies

Remicade

Caspase protease inhibitor

Emricasan

Corticosteroids

Medrol

Hemorheologic agents

Trental

Anabolic steroids

Oxandrolone

Thiocarbamide compounds

Hepatotropic hormones

Sulfhydryl agents

Herbal agents

Some of the pipeline therapeutics that are being developed for the treatment of alcoholic hepatitis and other liver diseases are as follows:

ALF-5755

INT-747

IMM-124E

F-652

GRI-0621

Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market: Geographical Dynamics

In terms of geography, North America is the largest market for alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics owing to the high incidence of alcoholic liver diseases. Various studies suggest that more than 2 million people in the U.S. suffer from an alcoholic liver disease. However, the actual prevalence of alcoholic hepatitis is still unknown due to the asymptomatic nature of the disease and ignorance among patients for seeking medical attention. The prevalence of alcoholic hepatitis widely differs among different countries and races globally. In the Western Hemisphere, the prevalence of alcoholic hepatitis was found to be approximately 25% to 30%. However, other regions such as South East Asia, Latin America and the Middle East are expected to be the potential markets in the near future. Owing to the rising disposable income among the population and high adoption rate for novel therapeutics for liver diseases, these regions are expected to be the potential market in near future.

Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The overall alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market is expected to witness remarkable growth due to the increasing incidence of liver diseases and high success rate of pipeline drugs. Moreover, increasing prevalence of alcoholic liver diseases and high adoption rate for novel therapeutic products are some of the factors that are expected to fuel the demand for alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics globally. It has also been estimated that the global alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market shows potential to be a lucrative and expanding field due to increasing mergers and acquisitions among existing and emerging pharmaceuticals companies to develop novel therapies for treating liver diseases. Additionally, expected technological breakthroughs will generate abundant opportunities for detecting liver diseases and monitoring disease progression. Furthermore, increased focus on retaining superior quality of life is one of the factors contributing to the growth of this market. However, escalating healthcare expenditure, stringent reimbursement policies and high development costs are some of the market-restraining factors that might hinder the growth of the alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics market in future.

Alcoholic Hepatitis Therapeutics Market: Key Players

Some of the major players involved with the development of alcoholic hepatitis therapeutics are Alkermes, Inc., Alfact Innovation, Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., Galectin Therapeutics, Generon (Shanghai) Corporation Ltd., Immuron Limited, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lupin Laboratories Ltd., Sanofi-Aventis, Siesta Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

