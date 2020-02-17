Alcoholic Beverages Market Review and Outlook of Global Market Including Long-term Forecasts 2025

According to Transparency Market Research, the global alcoholic beverages market is expand at a steady CAGR of 6.4% within the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The market was valued to be US$1,205,359.1 mn in 2017. This figure is expected to soar to about US$1,977,942.7 mn by the end of forecast period, 2025.

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into spirits, beer, wine and so forth. Among these, the beer segment is expected to flourish.

It dominated the market with 42.7% share, as valued in 2017. Geographically, Asia Pacific region dominated the global alcoholic market with major share in the entire market space. This is majorly owing to rapid urbanization and rise in middle-class population, with increased disposable incomes in the region.

Rise in Alcohol Consumption to Propel Market Demand

One of the key drivers propelling the growth of this industry is the growing trend of alcohol consumption on various occasions. This has emerged as a culture among the masses in developing nations. Moreover, the improved distribution networks of various keen players is also boosting sales. Another factor fueling the growth of the market is rise in purchasing power of the consumers in developing countries for example India and Brazil. The rise in disposable income has encouraged individuals to try out new way of entertainment such as get-together, night parties, hanging out at lounges, bars and pubs.

Increase Consciousness about Health Likely to Hinder Market Growth

On the flipside, availability of healthy alternatives such as energy drinks and non-alcoholic drinks are expected to hamper the market growth of alcohol to a large extent. Rising awareness about wellness and healthcare has encouraged the masses to reduce the consumption of alcoholic drinks. Too much of alcohol consumption can cause liver damage, cancer, or heart problems. And these are reasons why most people abstain from it.

