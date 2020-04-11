Alcoholic Beverages Market – New Flavors and Quirky Products to Incite Growth

Almost one-third of the world consumes alcohol has a recreational drink. The fact that it is a depressant, substance that relieves stress, is one of the major reasons why people prefer consuming alcohol. Over the years, the volume of alcohol consumption has steadily increased and with increasing exposure, it is only expected to rise further.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global alcoholic beverages market is expand at a steady CAGR of 6.4% within the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The market was valued to be US$1,205,359.1 mn in 2017. This figure is expected to soar to about US$1,977,942.7 mn by the end of forecast period, 2025.

Experts cite that the global alcoholic beverages market has reaped huge revenues in the past few years, and if predictions are true, then it is likely to garner more revenue in the coming years. A careful observation of the prevailing trends sheds light on the factors driving demand in the global alcoholic beverages market.

Niche Products to Create Opportunities

While traditional brands and products will continue to dominate business in the global alcoholic beverages market, it is the niche products that will open new avenues for players. A significant section of the consumer base is young, and it would be appropriate to state that variation in their expectations is the only constant. Leading brands are closely monitoring the expectations and rolling out niche products. The uniqueness could be in the flavor, packaging, type of raw material, or even correlating with an ongoing trend. For instance, a leading whiskey manufacturer rolled out a product resonating with a world-famous television series. These aspects could trigger increased consumption in the global alcoholic beverages market.

Rising Stress Levels among Today’s Workforce to Instill Demand

Stringent targets, extended working hours, packed work schedules, and increased competency among peers, stokes pressure among today’s workforce. To stay ahead in the league, most millennial employees look for stress-busters. A commonly preferred depressant is alcohol. Small doses of the product can help relax and overcome stress. This increase consumption in the global alcoholic beverages market. Further, the growing recreational activities and vacations also instills demand for products in the global alcoholic beverages market.