Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

The global revenue of Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment market was valued at 3207.01 M USD in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5059.12 M USD in 2024. In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 7.89%.

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment market, while the Asia-Pacific is the second sales revenue market for Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment in 2018.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ragerwerk

Quest Product

Intoximeters

Alcoloc

AK Solutions

Alere

Lifeloc Technologie

MDP CMI / Lion

Securetec Detektions-Systeme AG

Alcovisor

National Patent Analytic Systems (NPAS) / Datamaste

Market Segment by Type, covers

Drugs detection

Alcohol detection

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Federal departments

Hospitals

Rehabilitation centres

Private sectors

