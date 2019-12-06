Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
The global revenue of Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment market was valued at 3207.01 M USD in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5059.12 M USD in 2024. In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 7.89%.
North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment market, while the Asia-Pacific is the second sales revenue market for Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment in 2018.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
ragerwerk
Quest Product
Intoximeters
Alcoloc
AK Solutions
Alere
Lifeloc Technologie
MDP CMI / Lion
Securetec Detektions-Systeme AG
Alcovisor
National Patent Analytic Systems (NPAS) / Datamaste
Market Segment by Type, covers
Drugs detection
Alcohol detection
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Federal departments
Hospitals
Rehabilitation centres
Private sectors
