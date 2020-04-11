Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market: Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, By Types, Equipment, Application, Global Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment Market was worth USD 5.88 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 10.67 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.85% during the forecast period. A breath analyzer, or generally called a breathalyzer, is a testing device that is portable that can help law authorization officers distinguish the existence of alcohol in an individual’s breath. The device assists in deciding how much alcohol has been consumed by a person, enabling the authority to take important actions contingent upon the offense. A considerable bit of the alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market discovers applications in the field of highway safety administrations and law enforcement. Modern applications of breathalyzers include public users who can distinguish whether the measure of alcohol they have consumed is in acceptable limits to drive or not. Subsequently, a developing number of public places, for example, eateries and bars use their own breathalyzer framework to keep customers from overstepping the law.

Equipment Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on equipment, IR based breathalyzer is used widely, because of its high level of accuracy. This section is anticipated that would encounter significant development amid the estimate time frame. Alconsensor Breathalyzer is anticipated to remain the biggest portion amid the gauge time frame.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on application, alcohol detection is anticipated to enroll the most elevated CAGR of amid the conjecture time frame, achieving a value close to US 10 Bn. Though expanding number of alcoholic driving cases are foreseen to boost the interest for alcohol detection equipment, it is anticipated that drugs detection section will increase higher footing amid the conjecture time frame.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

The interest for alcohol breathalyzers and drug testing equipment has dependably been higher from federal departments, trailed by private sectors. The income generation from the previous segment is anticipated to grow significantly, that from the latter will reflect a significant growth. Nonetheless, private sectors portion is foreseen to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on value, North America is anticipated to rule the market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the quickest developing business sector, enrolling a significant CAGR amid the gauge time frame. Factors, for example, excessive use of drugs and alcohol testing equipment in construction, mining and transport divisions are foreseen to push development of the alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market in Asia Pacific. Development of the worldwide alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market is majorly determined by expanding cases of alcohol and drug abuse and stringent government controls for the same.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Drägerwerk, Quest Products, Lion Laboratories, BACtrack, Lifeloc Technologies, C4 Development Ltd, Andatech Pty Ltd, Intoximeters and C4 Development Ltd. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

