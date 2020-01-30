Akili Interactive, Awesome Human Beings Wanted, Bunchball, EveryMove, Inc., Fitbit, Microsoft, Nike and other Competitors Report on Healthcare Gamification Market Estimating $21714.84 Mn Growth by 2026

Healthcare gamification market is undergoing a face change in the forecasted years of 2018 to 2025 and the following report will assist you in making decisions regarding the Healthcare industry and the market. This Healthcare gamification report provides you with the detailed market definition, classifications, applications and the key market trends which can make a great difference when it comes to Healthcare gamification market in this healthcare industry. The report further contains the market drivers and restraints of the Healthcare gamification market which are derived from SWOT analysis.

Market Analysis:

Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 658.21 million to an estimated value of USD 21714.84 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 54.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing digitalization and increasing wellness awareness is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Download Sample PDF Report https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-gamified-healthcare-solutions-market

Key Players:

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

Ayogo, Bunchball inc.

EveryMove, Inc.

Fitbit,Inc.

hubbub health inc

Jawbone

MANGO HEALTH

Microsoft

Nike

Rally Health, Inc.

Reflexion Health

SuperBetter, LLC.

Welltok, Inc

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2016, Walgreens partnered HealthPrize Technologies and launched HealthPrize Action Engine which will use gamifications so that patient should be engaged in the healthcare programs. This platform will have condition related quizzes, surveys, health tips etc. which will help the patients to learn more.

In August 2017, Pfizer announced the launched their game Minecraft with some modifications which will help the children with hemophilia to learn about safety and will maintain their treatment plans.

Get Detailed TOC https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-gamified-healthcare-solutions-market

Market Drivers & Restraint:

Increasing level of the urbanization and digitalization is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Increasing number of smartphone user worldwide is driving the growth of this market.

Market complications and lower ROI is restraining the growth of this market.

Segmentation:

Product

Enterprise Based Solutions

Consumer Based Solutions

Type

Casual Games

Serious Games

Exercise Games

Applications

Fitness Management

Medical Training

Medication Management

Physical Therapy

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global gamified healthcare solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gamified healthcare solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Speak to Author https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-gamified-healthcare-solutions-market