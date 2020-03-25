Airway Management Device Market Growth, Industry Size 2019 With Smiths Group plc, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Teleflex Incorporated, Vyaire Medical, Smiths Medical,And Other

Airway Management Device Market is expected to reach USD 2.34 billion by 2025, from USD 1.5 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The airway management device market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Updated values are listed in sample report).

Airway management is the technique which improves the life of the people suffering from respiratory disorders or from obstruction in airway. Management of airway is very crucial to prevent any respiratory infection or issues related to ventilation for the betterment of life. The obstruction in airway may lead to fatalities if not treated in time. Airway related problems are very common in any surgical interventions of cervical spine, neck, trauma, bariatric, obstetric, cardiovascular, orthopedics and other surgeries. Some of the major players operating in the global airway management device market are

Medtronic

Smiths Group

Teleflex

Ambu

Flexicare

Verathon (A Part of Roper Technologies)

Olympus

Intersurgical

Sunmed

Vyaire Medical

VBM Medizintechnik

Smiths Medical

Medline Industries Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Ireland)

Becton and Dickinson and Company (USA)

R. Bard, Inc. (USA)

ConvaTec (United Kingdom)

GE Healthcare (USA)

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) amongst others.

The global market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes global airway management device market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America

The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases has shown substantial growth in global airway management device market. For instance, according to World Health Organization, more than 3 million people die each year from COPDs, an estimated 6% of all deaths worldwide. There have been tremendous technological advancements in the field of airway management device in the last decade. For instance, Teleflex (U.S) has introduced laryngeal mask airway (LMA) protector airway, a highly versatile single-use laryngeal mask that combines our most advanced airway management innovations for patient care and safety in one easy-to-use device.

Key Developments in the Market:

Most airway management in anaesthesia was safe, but infrequent disasters still occured and these were brought in focus by the 4th National Audit Project (NAP4) of the Royal College of Anaesthetists and Difficult Airway Society (DAS).

In Nov 2015, Medtronic (U.S) acquired Scotland’s Aircraft Medical, a maker of video laryngoscopes to facilitate successful intubation of breathing tubes into the trachea, for $110 million in cash.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases

Increasing demand for emergency care

High incidence of preterm babies

Increasing adoption rate of new technologies and well organized healthcare.

Market Segmentation: Global Airway Management Device Market

The global airway management device market is segmented based on

Device Type

End User

Patient Age

Geography

Based on device type, the market is segmented into

Supraglottic device

Infraglottic device and resuscitators

Laryngoscope

The supraglottic devices segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of device type into

Laryngeal Mask Airway

Oropharyngeal Airway

The device type segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of, infraglottic device into

Tracheostomy Tube

Endotracheal Tube

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into

Homecare and hospital care

Ambulatory centers

Clinics

Community healthcare and, others

Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into

Retail

Direct Tenders

On the basis of patient age, the market is segmented into

Adult

Pediatric

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

