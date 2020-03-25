Airway Management Device Market Growth, Industry Size 2019 With Smiths Group plc, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Teleflex Incorporated, Vyaire Medical, Smiths Medical,And Other

Airway Management Device Market is expected to reach USD 2.34 billion by 2025, from USD 1.5 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The airway management device market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Updated values are listed in sample report).
- Medtronic
- Smiths Group
- Teleflex
- Ambu
- Flexicare
- Verathon (A Part of Roper Technologies)
- Olympus
- Intersurgical
- Sunmed
- Vyaire Medical
- VBM Medizintechnik
- Smiths Medical
- Medline Industries Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Ireland)
- Becton and Dickinson and Company (USA)
- R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
- ConvaTec (United Kingdom)
- GE Healthcare (USA)
- KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) amongst others.
The rising prevalence of respiratory diseases has shown substantial growth in global airway management device market. For instance, according to World Health Organization, more than 3 million people die each year from COPDs, an estimated 6% of all deaths worldwide. There have been tremendous technological advancements in the field of airway management device in the last decade. For instance, Teleflex (U.S) has introduced laryngeal mask airway (LMA) protector airway, a highly versatile single-use laryngeal mask that combines our most advanced airway management innovations for patient care and safety in one easy-to-use device.
Key Developments in the Market:
- Most airway management in anaesthesia was safe, but infrequent disasters still occured and these were brought in focus by the 4th National Audit Project (NAP4) of the Royal College of Anaesthetists and Difficult Airway Society (DAS).
- In Nov 2015, Medtronic (U.S) acquired Scotland’s Aircraft Medical, a maker of video laryngoscopes to facilitate successful intubation of breathing tubes into the trachea, for $110 million in cash.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases
- Increasing demand for emergency care
- High incidence of preterm babies
- Increasing adoption rate of new technologies and well organized healthcare.
Market Segmentation: Global Airway Management Device Market
- Device Type
- End User
- Patient Age
- Geography
- Based on device type, the market is segmented into
- Supraglottic device
- Infraglottic device and resuscitators
- Laryngoscope
- The supraglottic devices segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of device type into
- Laryngeal Mask Airway
- Oropharyngeal Airway
- The device type segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of, infraglottic device into
- Tracheostomy Tube
- Endotracheal Tube
- On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into
- Homecare and hospital care
- Ambulatory centers
- Clinics
- Community healthcare and, others
- Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into
- Retail
- Direct Tenders
- On the basis of patient age, the market is segmented into
- Adult
- Pediatric
- Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others
