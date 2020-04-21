Airway Clearance Devices System Market is expected to Witness Significant Growth between 2017 and 2027

Airway clearance devices systems are used to remove excess mucus from lungs. The excess production of mucus is a common feature in the COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and it leads to accumulation of mucus in the air way. It results in the coughing, wheezing, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and shortness of breath. There are few types of airway clearance devices system, namely: positive expiratory pressure devices, intrapulmonary percussive ventilation, oral high-frequency oscillation, high-frequency chest wall oscillation, flutter devices, and incentive spirometry. Positive expiratory pressure devices is an alternative to conventional physiotherapy, and it consists of the one-way valve to which expiratory resistance is applied. Intrapulmonary percussive ventilation devices combine internal thoracic percussion and aerosol inhalations. Oral high-frequency oscillation is worked on the principle of high frequency and low volume of oscillations, and it is developed from the technique of jet ventilation with high frequency. High-frequency chest wall oscillation devices is a mechanical device which works on the principle of positive pressure air pulse on the lungs by means of air pulse generator and inflatable chest. Flutter devices is a combination of high-frequency oscillations with positives expiratory pressure therapy. Incentive spirometry is used to measure inspiratory effort by using air volume and air flow.

Airway Clearance Devices System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Conventional methods like chest physiotherapy used for bronchial drainage in different types of respiratory dysfunction. However traditional chest physiotherapy is time-consuming and labor intensive both for non-hospitalized and hospitalized patients. On the counterpart, airway clearance devices systems increasing the compliance with patients and is the less time-consuming process. Reduced cost and independent application are other reason for changing the preference of patient population from conventional chest physiotherapy to airway clearances devices system market. All these factors influencing the burgeoning growth of the airway clearances devices system. Others factors like decreased respiratory complications and demand for devices over conventional methods drives the growth of the airway clearance devices system market.

Limited availability of evidence based data for effectiveness of devices act as a restraint on the growth of the airway clearance devices system market

Airway Clearance Devices System Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on product type

Positive expiratory pressure devices

Intrapulmonary percussive ventilation

Oral high-frequency oscillation

High-frequency chest wall oscillation

Flutter devices and

Incentive spirometry

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Airway Clearance Devices System Market: Market Overview

Global Airway Clearance Devices System market has witnessed a robust growth due to increasing demand due to improving respiratory drainage and reduced infections. Airway Clearance Devices System market has a presence of many regional players which have a huge market share in emerging countries operating at regional or country level. The future of Airway Clearance Devices System market anticipated with double CAGR during forecasting period.

Airway Clearance Devices System Market: Region-Wise Overview

Global Airway Clearance Devices System market segmented into following regions North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North America is dominant in the Global Airway Clearance Devices System market mainly due to increased acceptances by patient population. In North America, particularly the USA is dominating due to the high penetration. Economic conditions in the APAC region are set to drive the Airway Clearance Devices System market to new heights. European and APAC are fastest growing region due to rising awareness of Airway Clearance Devices System Market. Growth in the Middle East and African region is considerably less when compared to the other regions. However, North America would maintain its position in the Airway Clearance Devices System market, though, we are anticipating emerging economies such India, China, Brazil, to have the highest growth rate in Airway Clearance Devices System market.

Airway Clearance Devices System Market: Key Participants

The key participants in the Airway Clearance Devices System market mainly include Monaghan Medical Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Vortran Medical Technology and others. Companies are mainly focused on R&D to strengthen core competencies of the company’s product portfolio.