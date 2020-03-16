Airport Lighting Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Airport Lighting market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 740 million by 2024, from US$ 490 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Airport Lighting business, shared in Chapter 3.

Airport lighting are essential for the safety and security of passengers, cargo, and aircraft. Constantly evolving technology has enabled airport authorities meet the safety norms set by the FAA. They help aircraft land and take off, even in poor natural lighting or bad weather.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

The airport lighting market is predominantly driven by the increasing number of airports globally. Increase in demand for low-cost lights in the emerging countries is considered as one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the airport lighting market. In addition to this, the increasing usage of LED lights and mood lighting are further propelling the growth of this market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Airport Lighting market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ADB Airfield Solutions (Safegate)

Honeywell

Hella

Eaton

OSRAM

Philips Lighting Holding

Cree

OCEM Airfield Technology

Astronics

Youyang

Airsafe Airport Equipment

Carmanah Technologies

Vosla (NARVA)

Abacus Lighting

ATG Airports

This study considers the Airport Lighting value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Approach Lights

Runway Lights

Taxiway and Apron Lights

Stop Bars

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Civilian and Commercial Airport

Military Airport

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Airport Lighting consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Airport Lighting market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Airport Lighting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Airport Lighting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Airport Lighting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

