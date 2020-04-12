Airport Information Systems Industry Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Research

Airport information systems (AIS) comprise baggage handling and management systems to flight and passenger information display systems. Airport information systems provide information and are used to make announcements for passengers and staff. The information is pertaining to flight departure times, advertising and weather updates.

Technology has played a key role in the advancement of airport information systems. Technology driven and graphics enabled airport information system comprise digital displays, digital signs, passenger announcement systems, arrival and departure notices, public address systems, and traffic situation displays. These systems facilitate passenger movement at airports and enable announcements and alerts to be communicated without delays through several medium.

Airport information systems comprise a set of airport management software, and consist of a set of fully integrated modules to serve the operational and data management needs of airports.

Within airport information systems, airport landing dues information system have witnessed phenomenal advancement. Th newer airport landing dues information system have number of integrated modules. This includes airport data management system, financial and statistical information system, and cash or credit billing and invoicing engine.

At the competitive front, the global airport information systems market is largely consolidated. The airport information systems market witnesses key players to hold major share of the market. SITA, Rockwell Collins, Thales, IBM, and Indra Sistemas are to name key players operating in the global airport information systems market.

Airport information systems are customized software packages that are designed to help meet airport’s data and operational management requirements. Such a software system consists of integrated software solutions/modules to meet the requirements of various domestic or international airports. The airline fleet owners and airport operators align their various airport information systems to optimize operations, improve customer relations, reduce overheads and thereby increase revenues. The major benefits of implementing airport information system are that it accurately updates the airport information online and provides the public/user with the required information which is consistent and accessible. The global airport information systems market can be segmented on the basis of airport size, the type of airport information system and the functions it performs. On the basis of airport information system type, the market can be segmented in to airport flight information display information, airport landing dues information, air traffic control administration, air traffic control over flight billing system, cash invoicing, handling agent system, security sentinel and gate guardian.

Fleet expansion plans by airlines and growing demand for air transport are the major factors contributing to the growth of the airport information systems market. Driven by improving economic conditions worldwide and increase in disposable income of individuals, there has been rise in both business and leisure travelers. This has resulted in airlines expanding their network and new airlines entering the market. Thus, to manage the fleet effectively and ensure smooth operations at airports, demand for airport information systems is expected to further grow. Moreover, airline operators are finding these information systems helpful in ensuring prompt and quality services for their customers.

The leading players in the market to retain their competitive position are increasingly focusing on mergers and acquisitions and are expanding their product mix. For instance, on Dec. 23, 2013, Rockwell Collins, Inc. successfully acquired ARINC Incorporated for USD 1.4 billion and on Aug. 28, 2014, it has announced its expansion plans in Brazil with a view to expand the size of its facility there. The other major players in the market are SITA, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corporation, Amadeus IT Group SA, INFORM GmbH and Ultra Electronics Holdings, among others.

